How do you feel about week 1?

Of course we have some lofty ambitions and it's easy to overlook the challenge of a home season opener against a perennial bottom dweller when looking at the Bills next week and the end of season gauntlet stretch, however the Jaguars won't be affected by the heat and have a pretty good roster and positive momentum themselves.

I refuse to see the Jaguars as a cup-cake-gimme type of match up.

Plus new defense and newcomers on that side of the ball, plus missing our starting pass rushers might end up being too much to overcome and leave us exposed.

How do you feel about the Jaguars and specially our own team on week 1?
 
Jacksonville will certainly be affected by the Heat. The temps are the same up here in jax, but the heat index is completely different.

Jags are a playoff contender, with a good coach, a new defensive coordinator, a question mark #1 pick QB who could be really good, but has been average thus far (85 career passer rating) who just lost his #1 and #2 receivers, and replaced with a rookie, albeit one I liked in the draft, and Gabe Davis. Davis was solid and had big play ability with Jill's, but faced 2nd CBs with Diggs drawing 1st CBs...so we shall see as this will be his season to be #1 WR at least first part of season.

I bet their chemistry may take some time.

There are huge question marks about their OL...as FM 92.5 talks about all the time...plus their secondary is young and lacks top talent, but they do have really good edge talent.

I expect a win with our squad verse the jags, in the Heat of Miami, but they're not a gimme by any sense.
 
So they added Gabe Davis

Davis, Kirk, The rookie Brian Thomas.

Etienne as their top back

They really are finesse on offense

Heard Tony Boselli say he’s concerned with their interior line that they are small.

They added Mitch Morse at center from the bills
 
Did you know we are 1-6 in the last 7 games versus the Bucs. Living in the Tampa Bay area I can tell you that there are a lot of Dolphins fans in Tampa. A lot! So when we play the Bucs it is a big deal for them. Big deal! I would assume it is the same in Jacksonville. We should not take this game lightly. I'm sure Jacksonville is not. This is a big game which could make a difference in the AFC records at the end of the year. Beware!

And for God sakes can we please beat the damn Bucs next time we play them!
 
Might be easier to move to Miami no? 😂
 
