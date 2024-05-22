How do you feel about week 1?

Jacksonville will certainly be affected by the Heat. The temps are the same up here in jax, but the heat index is completely different.



Jags are a playoff contender, with a good coach, a new defensive coordinator, a question mark #1 pick QB who could be really good, but has been average thus far (85 career passer rating) who just lost his #1 and #2 receivers, and replaced with a rookie, albeit one I liked in the draft, and Gabe Davis. Davis was solid and had big play ability with Jill's, but faced 2nd CBs with Diggs drawing 1st CBs...so we shall see as this will be his season to be #1 WR at least first part of season.



I bet their chemistry may take some time.



There are huge question marks about their OL...as FM 92.5 talks about all the time...plus their secondary is young and lacks top talent, but they do have really good edge talent.



I expect a win with our squad verse the jags, in the Heat of Miami, but they're not a gimme by any sense.