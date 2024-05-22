How do you feel about week 1?

Carne Asada
Of course we have some lofty ambitions and it's easy to overlook the challenge of a home season opener against a perennial bottom dweller when looking at the Bills next week and the end of season gauntlet stretch, however the Jaguars won't be affected by the heat and have a pretty good roster and positive momentum themselves.
I refuse to see the Jaguars as a cup-cake-gimme type of match up.
Plus new defense and newcomers on that side of the ball, plus missing our starting pass rushers might end up being too much to overcome and leave us exposed.
How do you feel about the Jaguars and specially our own team on week 1?
