It’s actually a pretty good tailback class. I’d rank them...



1. Travis Etienne

2. Najee Harris

3. Kenny Gainwell

4. JaVonte Williams

5. Michael Carter

6. Chuba Hubbard

7. Demetric Felton

8. Kylin Hill

9. Trey Sermon

10. Jaret Patterson



I personally think ETN is the best tailback in this class but it’s close between him and Harris. This decision really depends on what type of tailback you prefer. If you want gamebreaking ability then you take ETN. If you want the steady power running game then you take Harris.



If we pass on the top 2 then Kenny Gainwell and JaVonte Williams are really excellent players that can/will help us from day 1. I like Gainwell a tad better bc he’s more of an all purpose player but Williams is more of a workhorse so again it really depends on the type of player you prefer. But either of these guys help us immediately. Both of these guys can be had in rounds 2/3.



After those top 4 it’s really a take your pick kind of deal. Each of those guys bring something different to the table but all are capable and I’d be willing to bet 1/2 of those guys ranked 5-10 end up being a pro bowl caliber player depending on the system and where they’re drafted.