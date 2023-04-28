How does Bradley Chubb compare to this years top pass Rushers

HollowBeast
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2018
- Messages
- 349
- Reaction score
- 641
- Location
- Black Hills
Is he worth the Pick we gave up for him ?
I hope He proves this year he was worth that.
I hope He proves this year he was worth that.
I think so. I thought the top tier talent in this year's draft was off the board by pick 10.Is he worth the Pick we gave up for him ?
I hope He proves this year he was worth that.
He has something no draft pick is going to be able to give you right now - demonstrated high level production in actual NFL games. Hell yes he was worth it, big year coming up in Fangio's defense.Is he worth the Pick we gave up for him ?
I hope He proves this year he was worth that.