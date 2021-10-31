 How does Chris Grier still have a job? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How does Chris Grier still have a job?

Trench Knife

Trench Knife

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 13, 2005
Messages
1,689
Reaction score
164
Location
Fort Lauderdale
He's completely blown this rebuild!

2020
1st - Tua Tagovailoa
1st - Austin Jackson
1st - Noah Igbinoghene
2nd - Robert Hunt

2021
1st - Jaylen Waddle - He might cost us the 1st pick in this year's draft!
1st - Jaelan Phillips
2nd - Liam Eichenberg
3rd - Hunter Long

If they aren't injury prone they're flat out reaches!

Take Holland out of the equation and it's an absolute catastrophe!
 
Dysun

Dysun

Rookie
Joined
Dec 26, 2020
Messages
26
Reaction score
25
Location
Miami
He did a good job getting ammo for the rebuild, but most of his picks are looking like huge whiffs
 
F

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
4,050
Reaction score
3,787
It’s hard to fail that bad if you were actually trying.
 
PFC

PFC

Club Member
Joined
Nov 13, 2005
Messages
730
Reaction score
177
Truly unbelievable how despite all the high picks the last two years we have actually gotten (much) worse..
 
J

jbyrd850

Rookie
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
1,249
Reaction score
1,126
Yeah he’s terrible.

He’s so bad that his best first round pick out of the last 5, is Jaylen Waddle, who essentially cost us two first round picks.

And you just know that pick we sent to the eagles is going to end up being top 5 and a guy better than Waddle or Tua.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom