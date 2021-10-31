How does Chris Grier still have a job?

Trench Knife
He's completely blown this rebuild!
2020
1st - Tua Tagovailoa
1st - Austin Jackson
1st - Noah Igbinoghene
2nd - Robert Hunt
2021
1st - Jaylen Waddle - He might cost us the 1st pick in this year's draft!
1st - Jaelan Phillips
2nd - Liam Eichenberg
3rd - Hunter Long
If they aren't injury prone they're flat out reaches!
Take Holland out of the equation and it's an absolute catastrophe!
