How Does Dolphins' OC Audible Impact Potential 2020 Draft Fits At QB?

TUA TAGOVAILOA, ALABAMA
Of all the criticisms surrounding Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama, one of the most intense was that the Crimson Tide ran too much of a dink and dunk quick passing game. With so many top-shelf weapons, the concern was that Tagovailoa was too reliant on the quick passing game to find the same success at the pro level. In a potential marriage with Chan Gailey, Tagovailoa would get many of the same circumstances — a horizontal spacing attack that would allow Tagovailoa’s quick decision making disperse the ball to his pass catchers quickly.
JORDAN LOVE, UTAH STATE
The projection here is a fascinating one — namely because the Dolphins could potentially mitigate some of Jordan Love's issues with decision making courtesy of so much horizontal, quick game in Gailey's offense. From there, the off-script skills of Love could help create some explosive plays down the field. Love stands to be protected from his own mistakes in reading coverage in a Gailey offense thanks to more significant spacing relative to the complex, layered and nuanced offensive system O'Shea and company brought to Miami in 2019.