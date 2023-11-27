How Does Everything Work Here...

FinHeaven Terms of ServiceThis is the governing policy for all areas of Finheaven.com, not just the Forums. It is YOUR responsibility to be aware of these terms and conditions.PoliticsNo Political messages in signatures, and or avatars. With the recent removal of our political forum, Finheaven is now a politics free zone. This decision was made in order foster a tight-knit community with a focus on discussing what really matters on a Miami Dolphins Forum.Personal AttacksThere will be no personal attacks toward any other member, no matter what. If you are offended by another posters comments, please email an administrator or moderator as soon as possible explaining what happened. If you respond in the same manner as they did, you are now part of the problem. If you have something against someone else, please email/PM the member. DO NOT take out personal arguments in a thread. Personal attacks can be categorized as (but not limited to): Racist, Bigoted, Derogatory, Sexist, Hateful or Threatening.LanguageComments considered to be derogatory, disgusting, hateful or offensive are not permitted. There will be no swearing of any kind. Circumventing the profanity filter is also not permitted. Basically, use your head.User NamesAdded: July 25, 2002 - Anyone user name that contains profane words will be deleted from the message board. Note that this is not a ban, as you can re-register using a different name.Added: January 23,2006 Multiple active user names, however, are discouraged, and the staff reserves the right to delete or ban backup/secondary usernames. Note, if one username is banned, that does not give a member license to create a new one in order to circumvent a ban. If you are given a temporary ban, and create a new username in order to bypass the suspension, your suspension will be increased. If you continue to use a name that contains profanity or maybe harmful to children's eyes, you will be banned.... it's as simple as that.Signatures and AvatarsAmended: February 16, 2007 - Avatars and signatures should not have any type of nudity or be too risqué', nor are they to contain violence. Avatars must fit in with the family-oriented nature of the community, with no profanity, vulgarity, obscenity, nudity or suggestion of nudity. Thus, there should be no pictures, as stated above, in one's avatar or signature. However, images such as stated in the above may be posted in The Ladies Lounge.Updated: September 30, 2009 - You are permitted one photo per signature. Please keep the dimensions within the 350x200 pixel range and below 40k in size for regular members and 700x400 pixel range and below 80k in size for VIP members. Exceptions can be made if a signature is wider than 350 pixels, but much shorter than 200pixels in height (a banner for example). Not only does this make for a sleeker, less congested forum, but it also helps visitors who are limited to 56K dialup connections.Added: January 23, 2006 the use of quotes from other members in your signature in a derogatory or inflammatory manner is not allowed. This creates bad feelings among fellow members, and is considered a personal attack.Added: 14 February 2006 - Politically oriented Sig and Avatars are not permitted. This tends to distract from discussions, much as a sexually explicit one would. Videos are not allowed in sigs.Added: May 31, 2017 - Regular members are only allowed to use JPEG, PNG and static (non-moving) GIF files as signatures within allowed file size constraints. VIP members are allowed to use JPEG, PNG and static and animated GIF files as signatures within allowed file size constraints.Off TopicAdded: May 01, 2002 - Please keep posts where they belong. If you wish to talk about politics for example, please post it in Political | War Forum. If you wish to talk about other NFL teams, post it in "General NFL." And, of course, if you wish to talk about YOUR MIAMI DOLPHINS, post it in the Miami Dolphins forum! If an Admin or Mod find that you have posted an off topic post, it will be moved to the appropriate forum.Private ConversationAdded: August 23, 2004 - If you talk to another member via email/IM/PM then please do not post that message. The conversation between the two of you is PRIVATE and not for the other 10,000+ people to read.Quoted TextAdded: September 13, 2004 - You may not alter someone else's words and use it as quoted text. Previously, this had long been an "unwritten rule" followed by all. But it now must be added.Breaking NewsAdded: August 12, 2004 - The thread title "Breaking News" is only to be used when actual, big time news is breaking. This is a rule we take very seriously. While this is an internet message board, many Dolphin fans come here for their Dolphin-related news. And few if any of them appreciate being "taken". There are some things we hold sacred. This is one of them. This rule also prohibits the intentional posting of sensational news that is known to be false.Posting ArticlesAdded: May 30, 2002 - Please do not post an entire article. Instead, post the first three or so sentences, and then include a link to that article. The reason is simply due of copyright issues. And I for one do not want to have The Sun-Sentinel coming after me in a lawsuit. Added: May 31, 2017 - When posting articles you must proved a source/link for the article that you are posting about.Links to Other Sites/ContentEdited on October 19, 2006 - Please feel free to share valuable content and photos with other Miami Dolphin fans. If there's a commentary article or news item that you want to share with our members, then post it to encourage discussion - that's what forums are all about after all. However, please do not post links with no real intended purpose and/or don't have any "value" to Miami Dolphin fans. Don't post some random website address because you're feeling like it. Lastly, as with a post, if the website content isn't related to the Miami Dolphins, please post it in the appropriate forum. In other words...please don't promote a competing fan site unless you are promoting a specific article on that siteSelling of Merchandise And Promoting Personal/Private WebsitesAll members looking to sell any merchandise must be post in the FinHeaven Exchange forum. Items include, but are not limited to; tickets, jerseys, apparel, collectibles and other miscellaneous items. Links to personal and private websites that promote purchasing or selling of merchandise must also be listed in the FinHeaven Exchange. Links that promote the purchasing or selling of merchandise are not allowed to set as signatturesIf there are posts that contain the selling or promoting of merchandise sales they will either be moved to the FinHeaven Exchange forum or deleted without notice to the member.Charity/Crowd Funding Threads and PostsAll charity/crowd funding posts must have owner approval before being posted anywhere on FinHeaven. This is due to the fact that many scams have occurred under the guise of raising money for a good cause and is ultimately used for something other than the cause that was stated.Any threads or posts that are made without owner approval will be deleted without notice to the member.ModerationModerators and Administrators reserve the right to edit, delete, move, merge your thread or post or even your signatures and avatars without consulting you first. Moderators and Super Moderators also have the right to act without consulting an Administrator first. However, if you find that a Moderator continually does this for no apparent reason, please email an Administrator.AnnoyanceIndividuals who detract from the site through ongoing incivility, immaturity, and/or disrespect for the contributions and responsibilities of others may be afforded maximal opportunities to spend their time elsewhere. To clarify, if you are warned in thread and you continue to persist in the same behavior, but it’s not quite a personal attack, it can still be considered an annoyance. Annoying behavior can also include baiting others to elicit a response that either derails a thread or creates a toxic thread environment.Finally, the TOS applies to all areas of Finheaven.com. If you feel you must discuss something that’s outside the boundaries of the TOS, you may do so via private chat/PM.Warning System:(Revised Feb 22, 2016) This is the way the system works, if you post a personal attack against another member, you'll get at least 4pts. If you don't learn from your mistake you'll get a personal attack 2 offense, which is worth 8pts. For example: 4pts + 8pts = 12pts, which means you'll receive an automatic 5 day ban based on points accumulated. If you come back from your five day ban, and you persist in that behavior, you'll get another 8pts which would net you 10 days off. If you come back from that ban and still haven't learned your lesson, then at that point you may receive a permanent ban.Posting full article - 1ptQuoted text in sig, or links to quotes - 1ptAltering quoted text - 2ptsOff-Topic/Wrong Forum - 2ptsCircumventing Profanity Filter - 2ptsMultiple username - 2ptsBreaking News/Misleading thread titles - 2ptsInsulting PM or email to staff - 4ptsPersonal attack - 4ptsSpam - 4ptsAnnoyance - 4ptsAvatar/Sig inappropriate - 4ptsInappropriate comment (racist, sexual, other....) - 4ptsAnnoyance 2nd offense - 8ptsPosting Nude or lewd pictures or content - 8ptsPosting Nude or lewd pictures or content 2nd offense - 10ptsInappropriate comment - 2nd offense - 8ptsPersonal attack - Second offense - 8ptsInsulting PM or email to staff 2nd offense - 8ptsPosting Pornography – Permanent Ban10 Points = 5 Day(s) 16 Points = 10 Day(s) 20 Points = PermanentPlease note that you may be banned/suspended without notice for a FIRST offense. If you feel you can behave in a mature manner, please feel free to contact us.Other NotesPlease do not take everything one person says seriously. Yes, if you feel that it needs to be seen by a moderator or an administrator, please do. However, in most cases, a poster is joking around. If you're about to make a comment but feel it might offend someone, don't post it. But if you must, please include some type of indication that you are just joking around. If you repeatedly encounter a poster whom you just cannot stand, please take advantage of the site's Ignore List feature. The FinHeaven & Co. Message Boards are meant to be an enjoyable place for Dolphins fans to talk football with other fans. Anything that does not relate to football should be posted in The Lounge or any other appropriate section of the forums. These policies are subject to change without notice. So please check back often. A reminder, the TOS applies to all areas of Finheaven.com. If you feel you must discuss something that’s outside the boundaries of the TOS, you may do so via private chat/PM. I hope this clears up any confusion, and will keep the boards fun for enjoyable for all.