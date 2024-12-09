 How Does Miami Beat Houston? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How Does Miami Beat Houston?

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
35,162
Reaction score
38,907
Location
Columbus, OH
1733757433124.png1733757453909.png1733757470239.png

How does Miami leave Houston with a win? Houston opens up as 2.5 favorites, which I thought would be more. The play vs the Jets won't cut it vs Houston on the road.
 
Last edited:
The defense has to be better. I think Sieler and Campbell can exploit their interior OL.

Tua has to continue being efficient. I doubt we have much success running.

Its probably going to be a close game. Can we come through in the clutch again? Thats what its going to come down to.
 
We score more points is the only way. Joking
Defense needs to get it going and learn to tackle.
 
I've been watching Houston games for a while now since I used to have CJ Strout on my FF team. He's been so bad I've dumped him already.
The games a sawz CJ was struggling to connect with his receivers. But he was pressured constantly.
They also rely quite a bit on the ground game to get going so imthis will be a test to Sieler, Hand and Co. Mixon is very similar to what Jacobs presented as a challenge. And he's a bellcow.
Only this time we can't use weather as an excuse so we will see how we fare vs him.
 
Phins up said:
I've been watching Houston games for a while now since I used to have CJ Strout on my FF team. He's been so bad I've dumped him already.
The games a sawz CJ was struggling to connect with his receivers. But he was pressured constantly.
They also rely quite a bit on the ground game to get going so imthis will be a test to Sieler, Hand and Co. Mixon is very similar to what Jacobs presented as a challenge. And he's a bellcow.
Only this time we can't use weather as an excuse so we will see how we fare vs him.
Click to expand...
What scares me is that whenever we face a struggling QB, they seem to find themselves against us, sort of like Rodgers yesterday. We don't apply enough pressure which is the main reason why, along with shoddy coverage and tackling.

I hope the win yesterday inspires us to play better. If we can get this win next week then things could get very interesting.
 
I dont see the DEFENSE stepping up. We will need someone on SPECIAL TEAMS to make a play.
 
Houston is another offense that is getting slowed by it's bad OL. Both DLs should eat this game.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom