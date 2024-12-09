How Does Miami Beat Houston?

Dolph N.Fan
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 35,162
- Reaction score
- 38,907
- Location
- Columbus, OH
How? We haven't been able to run since Austin Jackson went down to injury.Run the rock
-sincerity Captain Obvious
I’m thinking throw the rock. A lot.Run the rock
-sincerity Captain Obvious
1) get a time machineHow? We haven't been able to run since Austin Jackson went down to injury.
No we are 2.5 point underdogs.Wait, Miami is actually favored to win?? In Houston???
What scares me is that whenever we face a struggling QB, they seem to find themselves against us, sort of like Rodgers yesterday. We don't apply enough pressure which is the main reason why, along with shoddy coverage and tackling.I've been watching Houston games for a while now since I used to have CJ Strout on my FF team. He's been so bad I've dumped him already.
The games a sawz CJ was struggling to connect with his receivers. But he was pressured constantly.
They also rely quite a bit on the ground game to get going so imthis will be a test to Sieler, Hand and Co. Mixon is very similar to what Jacobs presented as a challenge. And he's a bellcow.
Only this time we can't use weather as an excuse so we will see how we fare vs him.