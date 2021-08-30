How Does Miami Rank in the AFC?

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
- Joined
- May 27, 2005
- Messages
- 15,253
- Reaction score
- 10,764
Now that the games count, where do you see Miami ranking in the AFC?
Unless there are major injuries, I'd put Kansas City and Buffalo 1-2. I think there's a little bit of a drop with Miami in that next range.
Top 10.....
1. KC
2. Buffalo
3. Cle
4. Miami
5 Bal
6. Indy
7. Tenn
8. Den
9. Pitts
10. NE
My question with Cleveland is quarterback play, but that team is loaded. Indy could be higher. I feel like Tennessee has reached their ceiling and I always expect Pittsburgh to drop off. Denver's defense could put them in the playoffs chase and I'm not ready to dismiss the Patriots.
Unless there are major injuries, I'd put Kansas City and Buffalo 1-2. I think there's a little bit of a drop with Miami in that next range.
Top 10.....
1. KC
2. Buffalo
3. Cle
4. Miami
5 Bal
6. Indy
7. Tenn
8. Den
9. Pitts
10. NE
My question with Cleveland is quarterback play, but that team is loaded. Indy could be higher. I feel like Tennessee has reached their ceiling and I always expect Pittsburgh to drop off. Denver's defense could put them in the playoffs chase and I'm not ready to dismiss the Patriots.
Last edited: