 How Does Miami Rank in the AFC? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How Does Miami Rank in the AFC?

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
15,253
Reaction score
10,764
Now that the games count, where do you see Miami ranking in the AFC?

Unless there are major injuries, I'd put Kansas City and Buffalo 1-2. I think there's a little bit of a drop with Miami in that next range.

Top 10.....
1. KC
2. Buffalo
3. Cle
4. Miami
5 Bal
6. Indy
7. Tenn
8. Den
9. Pitts
10. NE

My question with Cleveland is quarterback play, but that team is loaded. Indy could be higher. I feel like Tennessee has reached their ceiling and I always expect Pittsburgh to drop off. Denver's defense could put them in the playoffs chase and I'm not ready to dismiss the Patriots.
 
Last edited:
Heinegrabber

Heinegrabber

Since 84
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
5,668
Reaction score
1,493
Location
Carolina
Unitl we get the SPEED on the field we really dont know. I think our week 4 record will give us an idea where we sit compared to the rest of the AFC.
 
DOLFAN_51

DOLFAN_51

Die Hard Fan
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 27, 2006
Messages
592
Reaction score
438
Location
Rhode Island
KC
Tennessee
Buffalo
Baltimore
Miami
Cleveland
Pittsburgh

IMO The records might end up in a different order but this is how I see it head to head.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
9,603
Reaction score
26,541
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
If the defense can maintain their level from last year and Tua makes a big jump in year 2 I'd say top 5.

1. KC
2. Buff
3. Titans
4. Pitt
5. Miami
6. Ravens (they lost Dobbins that's gonna hurt)
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
15,253
Reaction score
10,764
Dolph N.Fan said:
y’all overrating Pittsburgh
Click to expand...
The past couple of years I've expected Pittsburgh to drop off. A lot will depend on Big Ben IMO. I do like the Harris pick and lots of positives coming out of Steelers camp on him.
 
bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
2,066
Reaction score
1,780
Age
45
At least you guys are finally learning not to count out Steelers. They will clean up on nfc north and screw us again for playoffs just like they did last year by beating colts and then being able to rest their players against browns.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom