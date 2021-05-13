How Does Miami Rank Position-by-Position with the Rest of the NFL?

Now that the draft is over, free agency is about bargain hunting, and the schedule has been released, how do the Miami Dolphins match-up with the rest of the NFL.? I realize this is a projection post. Nobody really knows what the rookies will add. I've read stories where Phillips is projected to be in the running for DROY. That would be nice. I can't remember the last time Miami had a defensive rookie in the running for that honor.



Anyway, here is my grading scale. I'm trying to be realistic and hold back from being overly optimistic.



Bottom Five in the League F

Bottom Third in the League D

League Average C

Top Third in the League B

Top Five in the League A



I may have a few + and - grades.



Quarterback C+

The additions across the offense are bound to help Tua develop. I always viewed his ceiling as a top 10 quarterback in the NFL. Not sure he reaches that year two, but I do think he'll be top half of the league. Brissett has starting experience and was a good add to back up Tua.



Offensive Line C+

The Dolphins offensive line struggled at the end of the season as some of the rookies hit that wall. But looking at this group, it could be a top 10 unit if everything comes together. I love the addition of Eichenberg and look forward to a center battle between Skura and Deiter. Jackson is the player I'm really expecting to take a significant leap. It's a young unit, but the talent is there.



Wide Receiver/Tight End B

This is where Grier really upgraded. When he signed Fuller as a free agent, I wasn't sure Miami would go wide receiver with their first pick. Fuller and Waddle are the types of players defenses have to game plan for. The Dolphins haven't had that in a long time. I like the addition of Long in the tight end room. And I expect Parker to have perhaps his best year with less attention going his way. I might have had a higher grade here, but Parker, Fuller and Williams have all been injury prone. Gesicki and Long in double tight end formations could be difficult for defenses as well. There should be a great battle for that 6th wide receiver spot among Grant, Wilson, Foster, Perry and Hurns. I think Bowden will nail down the 5th spot.



Running Back F

I know this sounds harsh, but I'm not finding many teams with a less talented running back group. Now, I could be wrong if Doaks is better than expected. It's hard to get much from his 4-minute highlight reel, other than the fact that he looks athletic catching the ball. Gaskin might prove to be better than expected. He does everything pretty well, and is good out of the backfield. I really like the addition of Brown and expect him to help in short-yardage. It's a serviceable group that hopefully will surprise us.



Defensive Line B-

The Dolphins don't have an elite player here, although maybe Phillips can become that. Ogbah had a breakout year and should benefit with the addition of Phillips. Wilkins has improved each year and is solid. Davis was on the all-rookie team and was very productive, mostly as nose tackle. The depth on the DL is good with Seiler, Butler and maybe Strowbridge.



Linebackers C

This grade certainly could be higher. I'm cautiously optimistic about McKinney, but want to see how Flores uses him. Baker emerged last year with 7 sacks, which I believe led all linebackers. Van Ginkel should see more playing time now that Van Noy is in NE. Van Noy was one of those clutch players, though. I was glad the Dolphins brought back Roberts.



Secondary A

If everyone in the secondary stays healthy and a few young players emerge, this could be the #1 unit in the NFL. Certainly arguments could be made that X. Howard is the best corner. While Byron Jones had ups and downs, the defense took off once he got into the lineup. Rowe was very solid and impressive covering tight ends. Brandon Jones played well as a rookie. Iggy is the player here that I expect to take a huge jump, possibly winning the "starting" job in the slot. I love the Holland pickup and he'll see a lot of action.



Special Teams B

It's always hard to grade the special teams because it probably has the highest variance from one season to the next. Sanders was possibly the best kicker in the NFL last year, having IMO the best kicking season in Miami history. Will Waddle, Grant or Holland return kicks? Grant certainly figures to be a bubble player. The coverage teams were at least league average last year.