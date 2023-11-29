 How Does Phillips Injury Affect the Draft? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How Does Phillips Injury Affect the Draft?

For the longest time I've been thinking offensive tackle is the obvious choice for Miami's number one pick come April.

It still may be, as that position is strong in the draft, and Armstead unfortunately can't stay on the field.

But Phillips injury could change the Dolphins view. Typically, this is an injury that takes 9-12 months, meaning Phillips could miss a portion of the season.

Aaron Rodgers had a new procedure that is supposed to shorten the recovery time. Not sure if Phillips is opting for the same procedure?

Anyway, how do you all think that affects the draft for Miami? Phillips is such an important player in this defense.
 
I did a mock today on PFN where I got Laiatu Latu from UCLA in the first round. I really can’t predict anything because I have no idea what OL are lost in free agency.
 
