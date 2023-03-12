 How Does Ramsey Trade Affect the Draft? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How Does Ramsey Trade Affect the Draft?

SF Dolphin Fan

Before the trade for Jalen Ramsey, I felt pretty sure Miami would take a corner at #51. I guess that's much less of a possibility now.

The fact that Hunter Long was involved in the trade, and the Dolphins have a big question at tight end, makes that position the biggest target.

Kraft, LaPorta come on down. Of course, linebacker and offensive line still figure to be on the table. Maybe safety as well.

Thoughts?
 
BROGS

I ve been trying to catch up on tight ends in draft. I like kraft and Kincaid so far.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

BROGS said:
I ve been trying to catch up on tight ends in draft. I like kraft and Kincaid so far.
I think it's a really good year for tight ends. Would love if Washington fell, but his combine should move him up and out of reach for Miami. LaPorta is another one I like.

If I had to guess, I'd go Kraft.

I guess running back could be in play as well, although I do think the Dolphins bring back Mostert and Wilson. Or maybe one of the two at least.
 
NoblePhin

DT could be a position that we add depth to, cap constrictions with Ramsey's contract could force us to let Seiler or Wilkins walk. Someone like Karl Brooks/Byron Young could come into play in the 3rd.
 
Last edited:
SF Dolphin Fan

NoblePhin said:
DT could be a position that we add depth to, cap constrictions with Ramsey's contract could force us to let Seiler or Wilkins walk. Someone like Karl Brooks could come into play in the 3rd.
Good point. Have to be able to look ahead at contracts. I think the team will get Wilkins done, but Seiler is more likely to leave.

If a good pass rusher falls, that could be a wildcard pick. Looking at the quarterbacks Miami is facing this year, the pass rush and secondary needs to get the job done.
 
