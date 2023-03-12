How Does Ramsey Trade Affect the Draft?

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Before the trade for Jalen Ramsey, I felt pretty sure Miami would take a corner at #51. I guess that's much less of a possibility now.
The fact that Hunter Long was involved in the trade, and the Dolphins have a big question at tight end, makes that position the biggest target.
Kraft, LaPorta come on down. Of course, linebacker and offensive line still figure to be on the table. Maybe safety as well.
Thoughts?
The fact that Hunter Long was involved in the trade, and the Dolphins have a big question at tight end, makes that position the biggest target.
Kraft, LaPorta come on down. Of course, linebacker and offensive line still figure to be on the table. Maybe safety as well.
Thoughts?