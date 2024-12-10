 How Eichenberg Is Turning into an Agitator | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How Eichenberg Is Turning into an Agitator

"...It was on display again Sunday against the New York Jets when defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw shoved him in the face after a play and was flagged for unnecessary roughness. This was the third time in the past month Eichenberg was on the receiving end of a shove/push/slap that drew a flag, the first two instances against the Bobby Brown III of the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10 and against Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders the following week..."

Bullygate 2.0

"This time, it's different..."

He gets us one 15 yard penalty per game but it doesn’t quite make up for all the yards we leave in the ground game due to him not holding up his blocks.

Jesse Davis Jr. must be replaced in the offseason. I don’t care as much about position versatility along the line if he’s below average at every spot.
 
I gotta say when I first opened this thread I read it as Eichenfall turning into an Alligator and thought it was going to be about him being on the ground all the time.


I think it's because his opponents are thinking "who the fk is this scrub and why's he jawing at me" and they get so incensed by it that they lash out at him.
 
