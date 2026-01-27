 How far could Miami have gotten... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How far could Miami have gotten...

bdizzle00

bdizzle00

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
5,932
Reaction score
11,423
IMO, the AFC is the weakest it's been in a while. I give credit to Denver and New England, but I don't think they would've been good enough to be the 2 best teams in the AFC in the past.

With that in mind, how far do you think Miami could've gone this season had they had the same roster, but gotten consistently solid QB play?

And if you think Miami could've made the playoffs simply by having better QB play, does that change anything at all as far as them going into a full-rebuild mode for you?
 
bdizzle00 said:
IMO, the AFC is the weakest it's been in a while. I give credit to Denver and New England, but I don't think they would've been good enough to be the 2 best teams in the AFC in the past.

With that in mind, how far do you think Miami could've gone this season had they had the same roster, but gotten consistently solid QB play?

And if you think Miami could've made the playoffs simply by having better QB play, does that change anything at all as far as them going into a full-rebuild mode for you?
Click to expand...

IMO, QB play is a huge part of it. QB needs to be fixed, but I don't think the rest of the "rebuild" is really anything more than it would have been if the Dolphins had gone 12-5. Would still be looking to shed the bad contracts and keep the good ones.
 
The defense was atrocious at the begining and end of the season. I think a large part of Tua's underperformance was being checked out.

The reason we ultimately benched him wasn't even his play, it was his attitude.
 
After the season, I was dead-set on a full teardown and tanking the 2026 season, but the more I've thought about it, and the weaker the rest of the AFC continues to look, I'm not so sure that's the way to go.

I wouldn't think that way if the state of the rest of the AFC looked better, but Miami isn't chasing powerhouses like the Bills, Chiefs, and Ravens have been in the recent past. It will be interesting to see whether that mindset affects the new regime's approach.
 
Carne Asada said:
The defense was atrocious at the begining and end of the season. I think a large part of Tua's underperformance was being checked out.

The reason we ultimately benched him wasn't even his play, it was his attitude.
Click to expand...

I think it was because there was nothing to play for anymore, made little sense to risk him to injury with a big salary decision to be made in the offseason and made plenty of sense to see what Ewers could do. As long as there was even the tiniest mathematical possibility of making the playoffs (which is what it was going into the Steeler game) Tua was the starting QB. I don't think his attitude changed in that game and while there were a few bad plays, overall it wasn't even a bad game.
 
bdizzle00 said:
After the season, I was dead-set on a full teardown and tanking the 2026 season, but the more I've thought about it, and the weaker the rest of the AFC continues to look, I'm not so sure that's the way to go.

I wouldn't think that way if the rest of the AFC looked better, but Miami isn't chasing powerhouses like the Bills, Chiefs, and Ravens have been in recent years. It will be interesting to see whether that mindset affects the new regime's approach.
Click to expand...

I wouldn't assume the 2026 Bills or Ravens will be any worse than the 2023 or 2024 versions of those teams. For Chiefs the Mahomes recovery is the main issue. If Mahomes is back to his old self, all of those teams could be very good in addition to the Pats, Jags and Broncos.
 
bdizzle00 said:
After the season, I was dead-set on a full teardown and tanking the 2026 season, but the more I've thought about it, and the weaker the rest of the AFC continues to look, I'm not so sure that's the way to go.

I wouldn't think that way if the state of the rest of the AFC looked better, but Miami isn't chasing powerhouses like the Bills, Chiefs, and Ravens have been in the recent past. It will be interesting to see whether that mindset affects the new regime's approach.
Click to expand...
Maybe the question isn't how far Miami would have gone with better quarterback play in 2025, but can they contend with better quarterback play in 2026?

Obviously, the Dolphins don't have a favorable cap situation. And the 2026 draft doesn't look good for quarterbacks.

But they seemingly have a good shot at Willis, if Sullivan sees him as a difference maker. I can't answer that one, although he looked fantastic in limited action with GB.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom