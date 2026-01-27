How far could Miami have gotten...

bdizzle00
Super Donator
Club Member
IMO, the AFC is the weakest it's been in a while. I give credit to Denver and New England, but I don't think they would've been good enough to be the 2 best teams in the AFC in the past.
With that in mind, how far do you think Miami could've gone this season had they had the same roster, but gotten consistently solid QB play?
And if you think Miami could've made the playoffs simply by having better QB play, does that change anything at all as far as them going into a full-rebuild mode for you?
With that in mind, how far do you think Miami could've gone this season had they had the same roster, but gotten consistently solid QB play?
And if you think Miami could've made the playoffs simply by having better QB play, does that change anything at all as far as them going into a full-rebuild mode for you?