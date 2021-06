There are six teams in the conference that are clearly better: Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, Browns, Titans, Colts, Broncos with Rodgers or Watson. Some teams that are going to be improved, could definitely be playoff teams: Patriots, Chargers, possibly Steelers, then an ascending non-playoff tier Jags, Jets, Bengals, then dregs like the Raiders, Texans. The Fins are in that Patriots, Chargers, Steelers tier in my opinion.