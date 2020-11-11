How Good Are We?

Well, here we are in a place most of us didn't expect to be after we started 0-2. A quick glance at the standings shows the Dolphin's at 5-3 and in the midst of a 4 game winning streak. Our rookie QB, who most of us hoped we would get, is under center performing like the standout star that he is. Tua is everything as advertised and is our long awaited answer at QB. Our o-line is coming along very nicely. They've maybe taken a half step back in the last game but there's 3 rookies going in and out of the game and I think these guys can play. The line will only improve as they get snaps together. Parker and Williams have a ton of talent and are making plays all over the field. Zona couldn't stop Williams without getting flags. He was freaking dominant. We have to keep these 2 healthy. The Defense is leading the NFL in points allowed. That's correct we have given up fewer points than anyone. 90 and 91 are chasing QB's out of the ball park. 44, Roberts is the hardest hitting LBer we've had since John Offerdahl imo. Our 2 shut down corners are making it possible to play all kinds of exotic blitz packages that keeps QBs guessing. Some say that our win over Zona was our biggest win in years and they get no argument from me. Our DL was so tough the whole way. Zach Sieler is a brilliant find, he balling out and that's credit to Grier. Tua looked so brilliant and polished! Our defense was playing lights out and they were gang tackling and they were excited. How great is our kicker Jason Sanders. He only won us the game. He's a weapon.



So, the question is, how good is this team. How far can we go? Are we going to beat Buffalo when we face them next? We have Denver in Denver, the Jet's at home, then the Bengals at home. Can we win all 3 and go to 8-3 heading into a rougher patch of the schedule which is chiefs then the Pats at home then were at the Raiders. The last game could be a huge one up in Buffalo in the snow. Will we go 10-6 or will we be better? Or will it go the other way. I think Coach Flores has done a masterful job with the Dolphin's. Tua's is only going to get better and better!! I see us finishing 11-5 and winning the AFC East by virtue of beating the Bill's at their house in December. If we advance are we ready to play teams like the Steelers or the Packers? What do you guys think? How good are we?