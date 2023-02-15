 How Good Is Fangio, Really? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How Good Is Fangio, Really?

S

So Be

Club Member
Joined
Jul 2, 2006
Messages
15,656
Reaction score
828
I do not mean to rain on everyone's parade but, DAMN I am just not seeing what all the commotion is about. He is is good and so was Flores. A partial run down:

Many rank a D and DC on points allowed. In Denver his D was ranked #3 in 2021, #25 in 2020 and #10 in 2019. How good, Not Great, do you consider that?
I take nothing from the man in being a top DC but, NOT a savior and the attention I think tp be silly. How did he do vs Reid and Mahomes in his cameo? JMO
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
10,650
Reaction score
17,022
Location
Allentown, Pa
So Be said:
I do not mean to rain on everyone's parade but, DAMN I am just not seeing what all the commotion is about. He is is good and so was Flores. A partial run down:

Many rank a D and DC on points allowed. In Denver his D was ranked #3 in 2021, #25 in 2020 and #10 in 2019. How good, Not Great, do you consider that?
I take nothing from the man in being a top DC but, NOT a savior and the attention I think tp be silly. How did he do vs Reid and Mahomes in his cameo? JMO
Click to expand...

Are you eluding to the Super Bowl? Where he was an offensive consultant for the Eagles, who's offense played really well against KC's defense?
 
R

Ryan1973

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Feb 11, 2005
Messages
5,213
Reaction score
3,857
So Be said:
I do not mean to rain on everyone's parade but, DAMN I am just not seeing what all the commotion is about. He is is good and so was Flores. A partial run down:

Many rank a D and DC on points allowed. In Denver his D was ranked #3 in 2021, #25 in 2020 and #10 in 2019. How good, Not Great, do you consider that?
I take nothing from the man in being a top DC but, NOT a savior and the attention I think tp be silly. How did he do vs Reid and Mahomes in his cameo? JMO
Click to expand...
The bottom line is even the great defenses and DC's will get lit up every now and then. The Dolphins scored 38 points on the great Bears defense in 1985. I'm sure the 2000 Ravens had at least one bad game defensively. Same goes for the 2002 Buccaneers and 1986 Giants. It happens to the best of them so Fangio is no different in that regard.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023/2024 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
22,455
Reaction score
69,383
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
So Be said:
I do not mean to rain on everyone's parade but, DAMN I am just not seeing what all the commotion is about. He is is good and so was Flores. A partial run down:

Many rank a D and DC on points allowed. In Denver his D was ranked #3 in 2021, #25 in 2020 and #10 in 2019. How good, Not Great, do you consider that?
I take nothing from the man in being a top DC but, NOT a savior and the attention I think tp be silly. How did he do vs Reid and Mahomes in his cameo? JMO
Click to expand...
The guys had 8 years as a top ten defense. Shanahan and other HCs said his D is the toughest to go against. What else are you looking for?
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023/2024 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
22,455
Reaction score
69,383
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
So Be said:
I do not mean to rain on everyone's parade but, DAMN I am just not seeing what all the commotion is about. He is is good and so was Flores. A partial run down:

Many rank a D and DC on points allowed. In Denver his D was ranked #3 in 2021, #25 in 2020 and #10 in 2019. How good, Not Great, do you consider that?
I take nothing from the man in being a top DC but, NOT a savior and the attention I think tp be silly. How did he do vs Reid and Mahomes in his cameo? JMO
Click to expand...
You do know he was an OFFENSIVE consultant for the Eagles in the SB, right? Once you digest that, can you share it with the next 30 people behind you who also can't grasp that critical point? Just spoon it to all of the lemmings.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
57,458
Reaction score
129,878
Location
Kissimmee,FL
So Be said:
I do not mean to rain on everyone's parade but, DAMN I am just not seeing what all the commotion is about. He is is good and so was Flores. A partial run down:

Many rank a D and DC on points allowed. In Denver his D was ranked #3 in 2021, #25 in 2020 and #10 in 2019. How good, Not Great, do you consider that?
I take nothing from the man in being a top DC but, NOT a savior and the attention I think tp be silly. How did he do vs Reid and Mahomes in his cameo? JMO
Click to expand...
First, he's Italian so that's a good thing.........now for real, when it comes to KC's offense and trying to stop it....you're talking about one of the best HC/QB combination already in the HISTORY of the NFL. We'll see how he does cause the truth is that whatever he's done before doesn’t really matter now.
 
S

So Be

Club Member
Joined
Jul 2, 2006
Messages
15,656
Reaction score
828
Ryan1973 said:
The bottom line is even the great defenses and DC's will get lit up every now and then. The Dolphins scored 38 points on the great Bears defense in 1985. I'm sure the 2000 Ravens had at least one bad game defensively. Same goes for the 2002 Buccaneers and 1986 Giants. It happens to the best of them so Fangio is no different in that regard.
Click to expand...
True story. However if ya go from 3 to 25 to 10 over 3 years with the same team I am not overly impressed.
 
M

Marino2.0

Club Member
Joined
Apr 30, 2017
Messages
2,212
Reaction score
6,153
Fin-Loco said:
You do know he was an OFFENSIVE consultant for the Eagles in the SB, right? Once you digest that, can you share it with the next 30 people behind you who also can't grasp that critical point? Just spoon it to all of the lemmings.
Click to expand...
Seriously. Nobody seems to appreciate this.

Fangio wasn’t helping the Eagles stop the KC offense. They had a defensive coordinator—they didn’t bring in a consultant to backseat drive. He was helping the Eagles OFFENSE plan to attack the KC defense.

And based on results, he seemingly did a good job.
 
JamesWsenior

JamesWsenior

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 2, 2023
Messages
218
Reaction score
537
Age
55
Location
Bangkok
Holy moly. Slow down. PH will have to upgrade their servers at the pace you are making topics.

As to your question, we all need to calm down. Vic may or may not be the second coming of Arnsberger but to think we will dominate defensively from day 1 is setting everyone up for disappointment. Expect marginal improvement but in a game or inches it should help.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023/2024 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
22,455
Reaction score
69,383
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
Marino2.0 said:
Seriously. Nobody seems to appreciate this.

Fangio wasn’t helping the Eagles stop the KC offense. They had a defensive coordinator—they didn’t bring in a consultant to backseat drive. He was helping the Eagles OFFENSE plan to attack the KC defense.

And based on results, he seemingly did a good job.
Click to expand...
Lemmings like OP act like he was their DC calling in plays. HE WAS CONSULTING THE OFFENSE!!!!!!!!!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom