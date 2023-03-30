 How Good Was Kohu In Year 1? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How Good Was Kohu In Year 1?

He seemed to be at his best when lined up in the slot. That makes it that much more exciting for this coming year, as that will probably be where he plays most.
 
So good that I can remember his name being called out a lot in games for the good things. He is one of our top 3 cb's for sure.;
 
He seemed to be at his best when lined up in the slot. That makes it that much more exciting for this coming year, as that will probably be where he plays most.
Exactly. Plus Needham is back from injury and at safety we have Holland and Brandon.... I mean there are these other two guys out there named Howard and Ramsey. Baking up a LB corp with Long and Reed aded to it who are behind Wilkins ands Seiler with Chubb and Philips and Ogbah getting after the QB. I mean Jesus. Top 3 offense and defense at the same time it's sounding to me...
 
Exactly. Plus Needham is back from injury and at safety we have Holland and Brandon.... I mean there are these other two guys out there named Howard and Ramsey. Baking up a LB corp with Long and Reed aded to it who are behind Wilkins ands Seiler with Chubb and Philips and Ogbah getting after the QB. I mean Jesus. Top 3 offense and defense at the same time it's sounding to me...
Welp. Last time Miami had a #1 Offense and #1 Defense......
 
