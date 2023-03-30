How Good Was Kohu In Year 1?

Ren said: He seemed to be at his best when lined up in the slot. That makes it that much more exciting for this coming year, as that will probably be where he plays most. Click to expand...

Exactly. Plus Needham is back from injury and at safety we have Holland and Brandon.... I mean there are these other two guys out there named Howard and Ramsey. Baking up a LB corp with Long and Reed aded to it who are behind Wilkins ands Seiler with Chubb and Philips and Ogbah getting after the QB. I mean Jesus. Top 3 offense and defense at the same time it's sounding to me...