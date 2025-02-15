How Grier, Ross & Co. Spent THIRTY Draft Picks

MrChadRico
The players Grier has selected or traded for that cost multiple draft picks & a few other wasted picks... a tale of the Dolphins current struggle.
Tyreek trade = 1st, 2nd, two 4ths & a 6th.
Chubb trade = 1st & 4th
Ross tampering with Brady = 1st & 3rd
Jalen Wright = 3rd & 4th
Eichenburg = 2nd & 3rd
Waddle = two 1sts & 4th
Kindley = two 4ths
Curtis Weaver = 6th & 7th
Rosen = 2nd & 6th
Jeff Wilson = 5th
Chase Claypool = 6th
Igbo = 1st
Cam Smith = 2nd
Channing Tindal = 3rd
Ezukanma = 4th
Hunter Long = 3rd
Deiter = 3rd
Totals
1st rounders spent = 6
2nd rounders spent= 4
3rd rounders spent= 6
4th rounders spent= 8
5th rounders spent= 1
6th rounders spent= 4
7th rounders spent= 1
For a grand total of 30 draft picks spent on....
wait for it.....
only TWO players that will be starting for the team in 2025, if Tyreek is traded and Chubb is cut.
