How Grier, Ross & Co. Spent THIRTY Draft Picks

The players Grier has selected or traded for that cost multiple draft picks & a few other wasted picks... a tale of the Dolphins current struggle.



Tyreek trade = 1st, 2nd, two 4ths & a 6th.

Chubb trade = 1st & 4th

Ross tampering with Brady = 1st & 3rd

Jalen Wright = 3rd & 4th

Eichenburg = 2nd & 3rd

Waddle = two 1sts & 4th

Kindley = two 4ths

Curtis Weaver = 6th & 7th

Rosen = 2nd & 6th

Jeff Wilson = 5th

Chase Claypool = 6th

Igbo = 1st

Cam Smith = 2nd

Channing Tindal = 3rd

Ezukanma = 4th

Hunter Long = 3rd

Deiter = 3rd

Totals

1st rounders spent = 6
2nd rounders spent= 4
3rd rounders spent= 6
4th rounders spent= 8
5th rounders spent= 1
6th rounders spent= 4
7th rounders spent= 1

For a grand total of 30 draft picks spent on....






only TWO players that will be starting for the team in 2025, if Tyreek is traded and Chubb is cut.

Alternatively, Tyreek and Waddle are WRs 1 and 2. Chubb returns. Wright is starting RB and Smith and Eze are on the roster.

And what does any of this have to do with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
 
It's depressing, for sure. I didn't want Grier to come back this season, but at this point, it is what it is. There is nothing we can do about it. I am moving on and am going to try to enjoy the off-season. Of course, when the draft rolls around, I might need a little help from my friend...

neon GIF by Adventures Once Had
Grier and Ross and the HC.
 
Hi 👋 Chris Grier. Sir,Wright does not start. Chubb is mostly like a june 1st cut, Smith and Eze don’t even play. And yes we’re still more worried about the O-line than you are.
 
Don't disagree entirely. Disagreed with most draft picks. I like TH, but not at the extorted price. And I REALLY dislike moving up in the draft. A few FA signings were puzzling.
But, let's try this another way.
'20 draft. TT and AJax are starters. Iggy is playing significant snaps (starting?) in WASH. Not the fault of Ross/Grier he was misused in MIA. Ferguson (long snapper) wasn't supposed to be a 'starter,' but still around. Robert Hunt just signed a 5yr/$100m contract in CAR. Raekwon Davis is a rotational guy, played in all 17 games in INDY. So all those guys are starting or getting significant snaps elsewhere. I assume you're blaming Ross/Grier for their departure.
'21 Waddle, Jaylen Phillips, Holland. All 3 starters. Don't know the college injury hx of Phillips, but he was a 'hit.' Holland was a 'hit.' I doubt anyone can explain his '24 implosion, but at the end of his 1st yr, was overwhelmingly seen as a 'hit.'
'22 This was clearly a 'bust yr'
'23 Achane is a starter. Higgins played in all 17 games for the CARDS at TE/FB. 20+ snaps/game
'24 Chop is a starter. Paul is undecided, but showed potential. Malik showed enough he could be penciled in as #3WR. Wright and McMorris are undecided, but have potential.

I count 8 starters for Miami or elsewhere, two rotational guys, and 3 form '24 undetermined, but showing promise.
 
I wonder how teams fared that picked right after us...whenever you make a bad pick, you not only make yourself worse, but you move a better prospect down the draft for others to feast on. And that's not even counting all the picks traded away for said players, I'll never be convinced how Grier went about swapping picks to get Waddle was a smart move.
 
It’s more likely than not Chubb is a Dolphin next year.

With Mostert being cut it’s likely Wright’s carries will increase.

I’m not Chris Grier but he is going to at least start the season as the team’s GM.

Do as you wish but I’d suggest that accepting that and then thinking about what we need to do to have a more successful season than last year might lead to less of the futile whining that makes up the majority of posts right now.
 
Tindall was a 3rd round pick ... Chenal was the next pick, who many of us wanted. He has 160 tackles with 5 sacks the last 3 seasons with a 2 SB rings to boot.

I could do this all day but it gets real depressing real fast.
 
Did Brady press charges against Ross and iI didn’t realize we had drafted our DC?!
 
Actually Tyreek and Chubb will be the only starters on that list if we keep them both along with Waddle.

No wonder we are in salary cap hell but yet we still have a bunch of needs.
 
Your kinda missing my point. I was just pointing out the wasted picks but you make a good point.

I didn't even go back further than 2019, it could be much worse if I counted all they busts he took or went back further, I only highlighted the expensive ones.

If the franchise only drafted 8 starters over the course of 5 NFL drafts, (which is also kinda inflated bc your counting guys who busted while in Miami and caught on elsewhere) that's abysmal drafting and proabably warrants its own thread.
 
