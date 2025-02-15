How Grier, Ross & Co. Spent THIRTY Draft Picks

MrChadRico said:







Tyreek trade = 1st, 2nd, two 4ths & a 6th.



Chubb trade = 1st & 4th



Ross tampering with Brady = 1st & 3rd



Jalen Wright = 3rd & 4th



Eichenburg = 2nd & 3rd



Waddle = two 1sts & 4th



Kindley = two 4ths



Curtis Weaver = 6th & 7th



Rosen = 2nd & 6th



Jeff Wilson = 5th



Chase Claypool = 6th



Igbo = 1st



Cam Smith = 2nd



Channing Tindal = 2nd



Ezukanma = 4th



Hunter Long = 3rd



Deiter = 3rd



Totals



1st rounders spent = 6

2nd rounders spent= 5

3rd rounders spent= 5

4th rounders spent= 8

5th rounders spent= 1

6th rounders spent= 4

7th rounders spent= 1



For a grand total of 30 draft picks spent on....













wait for it.....











































only TWO players that will be starting for the team in 2025, if Tyreek is traded and Chubb is cut.



Don't disagree entirely. Disagreed with most draft picks. I like TH, but not at the extorted price. And I REALLY dislike moving up in the draft. A few FA signings were puzzling.But, let's try this another way.'20 draft. TT and AJax are starters. Iggy is playing significant snaps (starting?) in WASH. Not the fault of Ross/Grier he was misused in MIA. Ferguson (long snapper) wasn't supposed to be a 'starter,' but still around. Robert Hunt just signed a 5yr/$100m contract in CAR. Raekwon Davis is a rotational guy, played in all 17 games in INDY. So all those guys are starting or getting significant snaps elsewhere. I assume you're blaming Ross/Grier for their departure.'21 Waddle, Jaylen Phillips, Holland. All 3 starters. Don't know the college injury hx of Phillips, but he was a 'hit.' Holland was a 'hit.' I doubt anyone can explain his '24 implosion, but at the end of his 1st yr, was overwhelmingly seen as a 'hit.''22 This was clearly a 'bust yr''23 Achane is a starter. Higgins played in all 17 games for the CARDS at TE/FB. 20+ snaps/game'24 Chop is a starter. Paul is undecided, but showed potential. Malik showed enough he could be penciled in as #3WR. Wright and McMorris are undecided, but have potential.I count 8 starters for Miami or elsewhere, two rotational guys, and 3 form '24 undetermined, but showing promise.