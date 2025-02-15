 How Grier & Ross Spent THIRTY Draft Picks | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How Grier & Ross Spent THIRTY Draft Picks

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
12,170
Reaction score
27,489
Age
40
Location
Kansas
The players Grier has selected or traded for that cost multiple draft picks & a few other wasted picks... a tale of the Dolphins current struggle.



Tyreek trade = 1st, 2nd, two 4ths & a 6th.

Chubb trade = 1st & 4th

Ross tampering with Brady = 1st & 3rd

Jalen Wright = 3rd & 4th

Eichenburg = 2nd & 3rd

Waddle = two 1sts & 4th

Kindley = two 4ths

Curtis Weaver = 6th & 7th

Rosen = 2nd & 6th

Jeff Wilson = 5th

Chase Claypool = 6th

Igbo = 1st

Cam Smith = 2nd

Channing Tindal = 2nd

Ezukanma = 4th

Hunter Long = 3rd

Deiter = 3rd

Totals

1st rounders spent = 6
2nd rounders spent= 5
3rd rounders spent= 5
4th rounders spent= 8
5th rounders spent= 1
6th rounders spent= 4
7th rounders spent= 1

For a grand total of 30 draft picks spent on....






wait for it.....





















only TWO players that will be starting for the team in 2025, if Tyreek is traded and Chubb is cut.

neon GIF by Adventures Once Had
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom