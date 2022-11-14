How have you been treated as a Dolphins fan this year?

I travel at least twice per month for work and for most of the times I choose to wear my Dolphins gear when going to the airport. Man, in 23 years of being a fan, I have never been approached by these many strangers in my entire life. When Tua got hurt in the Cincinnati game people were approaching telling me how sorry and supportive they felt for Tua as if I knew him personallyit caught me off guard because it happened a lot. Then there's the tap on the shoulder with the regular "how about those dolphins with Tua and Tyreek hill huh?. I was in Hawaii recently for vacation and while there I wore my Dolphins gear for most of the time and boy I was in for a great surprise of all the free drinks I got from local bartenders that see Tua as a local hero and support our team. So how it's been for you? For me it's been nothing but love and positives which you would think it was otherwise based on the media's narrative about our team.