How have you been treated as a Dolphins fan this year?

Dj Shoj

Dj Shoj

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
335
Reaction score
370
I travel at least twice per month for work and for most of the times I choose to wear my Dolphins gear when going to the airport. Man, in 23 years of being a fan, I have never been approached by these many strangers in my entire life. When Tua got hurt in the Cincinnati game people were approaching telling me how sorry and supportive they felt for Tua as if I knew him personally 😁 it caught me off guard because it happened a lot. Then there's the tap on the shoulder with the regular "how about those dolphins with Tua and Tyreek hill huh?. I was in Hawaii recently for vacation and while there I wore my Dolphins gear for most of the time and boy I was in for a great surprise of all the free drinks I got from local bartenders that see Tua as a local hero and support our team. So how it's been for you? For me it's been nothing but love and positives which you would think it was otherwise based on the media's narrative about our team.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
13,336
Reaction score
48,364
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
I wear this at work. I live in Indiana and work for the VA so I get some lighthearted crap talking but the Colts suck so they don't say too much.

518aTsqY9EL._AC_SL1000_.jpg
 
Crzynick25

Crzynick25

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Apr 20, 2003
Messages
1,270
Reaction score
742
Location
Boston
I live in Boston and I'm still getting the Pat's are better and are getting ready to make their late season run. 🤣
 
