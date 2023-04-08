How high would the Fins have to move up for Michael Mayer?

I have been thinking that with it being well known that the team is looking to Draft a TE and Mayer seeming to be the perfect candidate(he fits the big physical blocker they covet and would feast in the middle of the field while defenses try to cover Waddle and Hill) for Miami in this class.





He is being projected anywhere from late 1st to early to mid 2nd although it is very unlikely he could slide all the way to #51.





So what I am asking is, would you want to move up for Mayer, how high would you go and how much would you be willing to pay?



Looking at the trade value charts a move from #51 to the top of R2 would cost next years 2nd or this years 3rd, give or take.



A move into the back end of R1 is probably too expensive and giving up that much for a TE is a little too rich for me.



Would you pay the price?

Or would you sit tight and hope for one the the 2nd tier TE's to come to you?

Don't even like Mayer to begin with?



Thoughts?