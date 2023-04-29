 How I feel about our draft so far | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How I feel about our draft so far

First let me say I went into the draft thinking OL/TE or TE/OL and of course that didn’t happen.......as far as OL, I was a bit skeptic as we have a horrible track record drafting OL after the first round but I loved this TE class and thought we'd draft one at 51 or 84.

I've been told and confirmed from a very good inside source that Washington was NOT on our board(medical red flags) FWIW

Anyway, here's how I see it our draft.

1- With the 29th pick of the draft we got Bradley Chubb and we got him several games early. How good is he going to be remains to be seen but he has great potential

2-With pick 51 we got Cam Smith. While I wanted a TE here, we did get one of the most talented corners in the whole draft. Only reason for him to be there at 51, probably that he's a smaller player but he's a playmakers

3-With pick 77 we got Ramsey and he's already one of the best DB's in the whole NFL

3-With pick 84 we got Achane. While I was a bit surprised we went RB(I thought we might go get Cook after the draft) he's another playmaker and we know McDaniel loves speed so I like the player.

Today I'm still hoping somehow we get a TE and see what happens with him. I'm sure we'll get 12 to 15 UDFA's for camp with the chance for one or two of those guys to make the team. that's my take so far
 
I can honestly say I’d rather Grier trade all of our picks away for proven talent. He a mastermind at trades and we’d be in cap hell real soon but that’s better than him making the selections imo.
 
Danny, when you consider what Fangio's effect on Chubb, Ramsey, and Smith will be, I think those acquisitions will make even a greater impact on our team!
 
And we can consider Channing Tindall and Trill Willams as new additions also.
 
This is a great way of looking at this draft. Some posters seem to forget that the Dolphins had already traded away some draft picks to bring in pro bowl level players in Chubb and Ramsey who have already proved over the past several years that they can be solid starters in the NFL.

While I thought that the OL or TE position was a bigger need. The coaching staff obviously is happier with the players they have at those positions than many of us are.

If Grier and the coaches are happy with Smith and Achane, I am certainly willing to accept that they know what the needs of the team are, far more than I do.

When you take into consideration that Ramsey and Chubb were acquired with draft picks from this draft and now add in Smith and Archane, this has been a great draft for the Dolphins IMO.
 
Nice run down. FWIW Smith is 6'1" which is good size. He projected to go at around #40 but the TE run dropped him. He is a value pick at a premium position where we are old and have had injuries. We got A's from analysts I have seen.

Achane is a good fit at RB where Mostert is old and we did not have much talent. As you say, he is a play maker and a dangerous returner.

I would not close the door yet on Cook. He is likely to be released and wants to come here. I don't see Achane stopping any move but being a good deal on it's own merits. Just my view.
 
