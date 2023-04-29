How I feel about our draft so far

First let me say I went into the draft thinking OL/TE or TE/OL and of course that didn’t happen.......as far as OL, I was a bit skeptic as we have a horrible track record drafting OL after the first round but I loved this TE class and thought we'd draft one at 51 or 84.



I've been told and confirmed from a very good inside source that Washington was NOT on our board(medical red flags) FWIW



Anyway, here's how I see it our draft.



1- With the 29th pick of the draft we got Bradley Chubb and we got him several games early. How good is he going to be remains to be seen but he has great potential



2-With pick 51 we got Cam Smith. While I wanted a TE here, we did get one of the most talented corners in the whole draft. Only reason for him to be there at 51, probably that he's a smaller player but he's a playmakers



3-With pick 77 we got Ramsey and he's already one of the best DB's in the whole NFL



3-With pick 84 we got Achane. While I was a bit surprised we went RB(I thought we might go get Cook after the draft) he's another playmaker and we know McDaniel loves speed so I like the player.



Today I'm still hoping somehow we get a TE and see what happens with him. I'm sure we'll get 12 to 15 UDFA's for camp with the chance for one or two of those guys to make the team. that's my take so far