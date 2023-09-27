How I view Dolphins Running backs now

Mostert still my starter, Achane is his relief and Brooks is the number 3 guy and if I'm losing or trading someone it isn't one of those 3. Wilson looks to be odd man out and makes the most money, how that happened is a questionable better agent I'm guessing, even thou it's not much. Wilson not a speed guy and not really a power guy, he is good no doubt also tradeable, and you save cap money. If they have room by all means keep them and force a team to come to you for a trade, I'm just not losing Mostert, Achane or Brooks.



It looks like you wanted to slow or hurt a defense you could start Brooks/Wilson.

You want to keep the speed going it's Mostert/Achane/Ahmed.



Just not Brooks.