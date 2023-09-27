 How I view Dolphins Running backs now | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How I view Dolphins Running backs now

dougb123

dougb123

Bringer of Rain
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 5, 2011
Messages
2,736
Reaction score
6,125
Location
Ft. Lauderdale
Mostert still my starter, Achane is his relief and Brooks is the number 3 guy and if I'm losing or trading someone it isn't one of those 3. Wilson looks to be odd man out and makes the most money, how that happened is a questionable better agent I'm guessing, even thou it's not much. Wilson not a speed guy and not really a power guy, he is good no doubt also tradeable, and you save cap money. If they have room by all means keep them and force a team to come to you for a trade, I'm just not losing Mostert, Achane or Brooks.

It looks like you wanted to slow or hurt a defense you could start Brooks/Wilson.
You want to keep the speed going it's Mostert/Achane/Ahmed.

Just not Brooks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom