How legit was even last season?

VAFinsfan72
10 of our 11 wins came against teams drafting in the top 13 in the 2024 draft.
1. Carolina - The Bears traded for that pick.
2. Washington
3. New England twice
5. LA Chargers
6. NY Giants
11. NY Jets twice
12. Denver
13. Las Vegas
We lost to Tennessee who picked 7th. Thats a combined record of 10-1 against teams that drafted in the top 13.
Everybody else who we played drafted at 22 or lower and we had a combined record of 1-6 against them if you include the playoff loss to the Chiefs. We were outscored by a combined 110 points in those 7 games.
