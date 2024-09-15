 How legit was even last season? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How legit was even last season?

VAFinsfan72

10 of our 11 wins came against teams drafting in the top 13 in the 2024 draft.

1. Carolina - The Bears traded for that pick.

2. Washington

3. New England twice

5. LA Chargers

6. NY Giants

11. NY Jets twice

12. Denver

13. Las Vegas

We lost to Tennessee who picked 7th. Thats a combined record of 10-1 against teams that drafted in the top 13.

Everybody else who we played drafted at 22 or lower and we had a combined record of 1-6 against them if you include the playoff loss to the Chiefs. We were outscored by a combined 110 points in those 7 games.
 
Last season is over. No need to go back. The result is they failed to win in playoffs. Again. They were not a contender.
This year appears to go that way too, they are not competitive enough.
 
