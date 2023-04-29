How long are going to ignore the OLine

DKphin
This is not an indictment on Cam Smith. He is a very good football player. But that being said. CG continues to shun the OLine when it is the most apparent problem with this team. I said it before and I will say it again, Grier should be fired because he doesn't fully grasp the concept of what makes a team. I can not fathom how this guy got the job and continues to keep the job.