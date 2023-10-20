 How long is your ignore list? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How long is your ignore list?

brumdog44

brumdog44

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
10,278
Reaction score
12,681
Took a look at mine.....it had ballooned to 85 people, LOL. Put a couple back on unignore -- one I'm sure I accidentally put on ignore. Most that I would have put on ignore I'm sure would have been in gameday threads.
 
Mine isn't too bad, only 6 people. Honestly thought it would be longer, but I guess some of the more annoying posters have simply left over the years.
 
Nobody...I think unless it's alcohol related and I can't remember.
 
brumdog44 said:
Took a look at mine.....it had ballooned to 85 people, LOL. Put a couple back on unignore -- one I'm sure I accidentally put on ignore. Most that I would have put on ignore I'm sure would have been in gameday threads.
Click to expand...
85? That's Duper level mate. You want to talk about it? 🙂
 
Back at zero. I had a few people on there, but couldn't remember why so I removed them.
 
Out of curiosity I checked. 17 people. Some were obvious trolls. I'm not sure how many are still active posters. I am sure I'm not missing anything by having those people on ignore.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom