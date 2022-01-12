 How Long of a Leash Should the New Coach Get? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How Long of a Leash Should the New Coach Get?

How many years should the new coach be given to make the playoffs?

  • 1 year - make the playoffs in 2022 or one and done

  • 2 years - make the playoffs in 2023 or two and through

  • 3 years - make the playoffs in 2024 or it's the door

AdamD13

AdamD13

My expectations for Flores was 2022 would be a playoff or permanent layoff season. I assume most Dolphin fans and the front office would have given Flores only one more year to make the playoffs had he been given the opportunity.

Back-to-back winning seasons, 19-12 in the last 31 games, 7 game losing streak coincided with starting QB being injured, won 8 of the last 9, and still was let go because he did not live up to expectations (communication skills) according to Ross.

The core is still intact that led to the 19-12 record. The young players on the team should continue to get better...Tua, Waddle, Hunt on offense. Not out of the question Eichenberg and Deiter improve their second year of starting, if they do. Maybe even Jackson of Kindley are salvageable with quality coaching and/or veteran additions. Wilkins, Phillips, Baker, Jones, Holland on defense. X and Byron Jones still under contract, along with Parker.

The only two impactful players whose contracts expired, Gesicki and Ogbah, could easily be resigned. One with a tag in needed.

Miami has $72+ million to spend in free agency (currently have 37 players under contract). Sounds like Ross is giving the coach the green light to add the additions and changes he wants after saying the new coach would decide whether Tua would be the QB or not.

Should the new coach be under the same expectations as Flores of making the playoffs in 2022, assuming you had them? Or should they be given 2 years? Or 3 which both Gase and Flores were given?
 
Aquapride

Aquapride

It seems that three year head coach contracts are standard within the NFL, so I expect any new Dolphins coach would receive same.
 
S

Sirspud

The new coach should be focused on developing capability of delivering championship caliber play in both sides of the ball, not just trying to nurse the team through victories against backup qbs in the safest way possible.

We need to give the new coach authority to let the offense try consistent 15 yard passes at the risk of making some mistakes rather than just making sure we get to 9 or 10 wins by throwing 5 yard passes all game. Because you can beat Brandon Allen doing nothing exciting offense, but you won't beat Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen like that. So let's let it rip and try to build a real contender, not a team trying to inch its way 3 yards at a time to a wild card.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Depends on who you hire and why... Hiring a 1st time HC and giving him 2 seasons wouldnt make a whole lot of sense just as hiring a rah rah experienced coach and giving him 5. All I ask is that their moves make sense from overall strategic standpoint. All I ask.

You want to hire a guy who you think has a huge ceiling but might not be quite ready, good! But give him time to grow into his upside. If you want a plug and play coach, great! but if after 3 season its same old same old, dont drag it.
 
-=DolfanDave=-

-=DolfanDave=-

2 years, 3 if its somehow Harbaugh....
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

NBP81 said:
Depends on who you hire and why... Hiring a 1st time HC and giving him 2 seasons wouldnt make a whole lot of sense just as hiring a rah rah experienced coach and giving him 5. All I ask is that their moves make sense from overall strategic standpoint. All I ask.

You want to hire a guy who you think has a huge ceiling but might not be quite ready, good! But give him time to grow into his upside. If you want a plug and play coach, great! but if after 3 season its same old same old, dont drag it.
Grier has just spent 3 years in a complete rebuild and the young players drafted maturing along with $72 million available to bring in veteran players able take the team to the playoffs this year, a plug and play coach is almost a must for his sake.

To me, the team has been set up to peak this year.

Then again, I have been wrong before when it comes to Grier's job security.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Depends on the context of what happens.

If we get decimated by injury or try to find a new QB I'm not going to go in with the same expectations as if we are healthy and roll with what we have, plus some new faces.
 
NBP81

NBP81

AdamD13 said:
Grier has just spent 3 years in a complete rebuild and the young players drafted maturing along with $72 million available to bring in veteran players able take the team to the playoffs this year, a plug and play coach is almost a must for his sake.

To me, the team has been set up to peak this year.

Then again, I have been wrong before when it comes to Grier's job security.
Yeah I think thats fair.
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

I've gone 3. Hell, it's not like our expectations and recent playoff history demands it. I can wait for 3.
 
Crump

Crump

A lot of it depends on the coach. if it was about the W's we wouldn't be having this conversation. Flores didn't coach himself out of a coach, Flores ego' d himself out of a job.

its why the outside world looks at the team and thinks we were stupid for firing him. Its why some inside the organization probably think its stupid we fired him....quoting Shula telling Robbie to go **** himself and Robbies reply "I like winning", you cant do that now a days. We keep up with him during camp, during PC's, see all the BS,

we are not in a tear down rebuild, the new coach isn't inheriting a bad team, **** cap situation, or a bad locker room.

The new hire should show something within 2 years...If for some reason Tua isnt the answer at QB and its not by the coaches fault, then give him an additional year so he'll have 2023-24 with the QB he wants
 
S

Sirspud

I think a key thing is we just don't know what we have in a lot of players on offense. We know they were getting bottom level coaching and support there. We need to get these guys what we know is better coaching and see how they respond.

If guys like Tua and Austin Jackson (I know they current level of play is not comparable to each other) show they aren't the answer, then we know it's players and I don't see how you can hold that against the coach. Its held against Flores because the revolving coaches and poor caliber ones at that meant the progression, if it's possible, was just not ever enabled.
 
Delvin

Delvin

Depends if he keeps Tua. If he keep Tua, 3 years.

If they make an upgrade like a Rodgers, Watson, Wilson, then one year.
 
tay0365

tay0365

I voted two years.

Can't expect in his 1st year him in his 1st year to instantly be successful, considering he needs to evaluate his players and coaches, what he likes, and does not like...What needs to be done to bring team over to the next level.

On the other hand, whomever takes over will already have a good enough nucleus to possibly reach playoff in 1st year, on top of that, the highest salary cap in the NFL, to help him hopefully fix his biggest hole (Oline), with multiple high draft picks in 2023, so if the team can't be successful in two years, he should not see year 3.

Personally whoever takes the HC job should at the very least reach the playoffs in year one, or attacks on him may be deserved.
 
