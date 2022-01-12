How Long of a Leash Should the New Coach Get?

My expectations for Flores was 2022 would be a playoff or permanent layoff season. I assume most Dolphin fans and the front office would have given Flores only one more year to make the playoffs had he been given the opportunity.



Back-to-back winning seasons, 19-12 in the last 31 games, 7 game losing streak coincided with starting QB being injured, won 8 of the last 9, and still was let go because he did not live up to expectations (communication skills) according to Ross.



The core is still intact that led to the 19-12 record. The young players on the team should continue to get better...Tua, Waddle, Hunt on offense. Not out of the question Eichenberg and Deiter improve their second year of starting, if they do. Maybe even Jackson of Kindley are salvageable with quality coaching and/or veteran additions. Wilkins, Phillips, Baker, Jones, Holland on defense. X and Byron Jones still under contract, along with Parker.



The only two impactful players whose contracts expired, Gesicki and Ogbah, could easily be resigned. One with a tag in needed.



Miami has $72+ million to spend in free agency (currently have 37 players under contract). Sounds like Ross is giving the coach the green light to add the additions and changes he wants after saying the new coach would decide whether Tua would be the QB or not.



Should the new coach be under the same expectations as Flores of making the playoffs in 2022, assuming you had them? Or should they be given 2 years? Or 3 which both Gase and Flores were given?