How long will it take Miami to "answer the bell" for their 1st pick?

How long will it take Miami to "answer the bell" for their 1st pick?

My guess is:
Less than 3 minutes.

They will know pretty much who they want from the available players and will only take longer if a deal is in the making, wither it falls through or not. - LOL
 
22 seconds including someone tripping to run it up.
 
