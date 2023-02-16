 How Many Have Gone to a Dolphins Game? A NFL Game? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How Many Have Gone to a Dolphins Game? A NFL Game?

For something completely different let's talk about fans and not players and coaches. I have no clue as to how many here have gone to a game and when'

Things have changed soooo much. The cost has gone through the roof. Two fans to go to a game is gonna run $500 or more. Is it worth it?

Fans can stay home with big screens, watch multiple games while on the lap top for fantasy. That money will also pay for the best food and drink with plenty left over, no driving or parking and only those you invite to share your experience. Why would anyone go to a game live?

Well, if you have been to one you know. It is just such an experience to actually be there which cannot be described.

What do Phinatics have to say?
 
