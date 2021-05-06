 How many primetime games we getting next year? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How many primetime games we getting next year?

adolfan131313

adolfan131313

adolfan in cali
Joined
Apr 3, 2005
Messages
464
Reaction score
166
Age
55
Location
modesto,calif
Seven days from now the league will release its full regular-season schedule for all 32 teams. The 2021 schedule will be released on NFL Network, I think we get 4 games on Primetime!!
Buffalo Monday
@Tampa Kickoff game on Thursday
@Las Vegas Monday nighter
Need England Thursday
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom