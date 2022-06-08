 How many ST only guys should we carry? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How many ST only guys should we carry?

How many ST only guys should we carry?

  • 3, K, P, LS

  • 4 K, P, LS, Munson

  • 5 K, P, LS, Munson, Carter

  • 6 K, P, LS, Munson, Carter, Fej

C

Carne Asada

I vote 3. K, P, LS and that's it.

I think Munson is functional at LB, that's why he's 4, same goes for Carter plus we're about to use the FB a lot more. I list Carter as 5 behind Munson because there's cheaper and younger options like Lovett.

Fej is 6 because he's a long TD waiting to happen if ever insterted at either safety spot. He's the oldest, most expensive and least functional from scrimmage out of the 3.
 
Last edited:
djphinfan

djphinfan

I think you can keep an ace if he’s that good, like slater for New England
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

As many as the coach wants or thinks is mission critical.
 
biggrouper

biggrouper

Outside of K, P, and your LS. Every player on specials better be a functional member of your team (specific backup) or someone you see in a specific role in the future.

I'm sorry to say Carter, Fej nor Munsonis are not good backups and shouldn't be on this team day one.
 
