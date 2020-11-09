How Miami Dolphins put Tua Tagovailoa in position to succeed | Pro Football Talk

BigNastyFish
Pretty good stuff! And what a chump Murray is! Watch!
BNF raises hand!Who would have thought Grier and Flores are putting together a solid team!!!
His reaction to the question about the game was utterly embarrassing!Good discussion and the last comment about us being here to stay was music to my ears
I'm not gonna knock Murray for being disappointed with a lose
he's a little b!tch baby?Not sure why Kyler Murray would behave like that. He already has Tua's Heisman Trophy sitting on his mantle because Saban wouldn't let Tua play the 2nd half of those games in 2018. Then Tua went to down to Miami and spanked his *** in the Orange Bowl for that and shook his hand afterwards.
Not sure why Kyler Murray would behave like that. He already has Tua's Heisman Trophy sitting on his mantle because Saban wouldn't let Tua play the 2nd half of those games in 2018. Then Tua went to down to Miami and spanked his *** in the Orange Bowl for that and shook his hand afterwards.
Murray played well yesterday but he was also very lucky more than once.
Not saying he's a flash in the pan -- but his game doesn't look all that sustainable to me.
Tua played with incredible poise and as other have noted -- with polish that greatly exceeds
his 2nd NFL game. And one fact that's never been in dispute -- the kid is an absolute class act!
What a statesment game for the kid in only his 2nd start!
Normally... when someone locks up like Kyler did during that interview, I feel sorry for them. It's tough to be put on the spot like that, but Murray seems to be SUCH a baby...
Is anyone else getting Can Newton vibes from this guy?