How Miami Dolphins put Tua Tagovailoa in position to succeed | Pro Football Talk

I feel like ever since forever I've watched NFL games where the top drafted QBs that flashed huge potential played each other, and as a Dolphins fan I sat there on the sidelines and tried to talk myself into the Gus Frerotte's of the world.



Cut to now, and as fun as this season has been so far we still have showdowns where Tua competes against Herbert and Burrow and we are likely favored in both.



As if 2020 wasn't insane enough, this Dolphins team is great in all the ways we always wanted it to be. Win or lose, the future looks incredibly bright.