How Miami Dolphins put Tua Tagovailoa in position to succeed | Pro Football Talk

How Miami Dolphins put Tua Tagovailoa in position to succeed

Murray is a good player and they will win with him but he pulled a Brady yesterday and ran off the sidelines into the locker room with seeking out at least Tua...........poor sportsmanship IMO.

Who would have thought Grier and Flores are putting together a solid team!!!
 
I feel like ever since forever I've watched NFL games where the top drafted QBs that flashed huge potential played each other, and as a Dolphins fan I sat there on the sidelines and tried to talk myself into the Gus Frerotte's of the world.

Cut to now, and as fun as this season has been so far we still have showdowns where Tua competes against Herbert and Burrow and we are likely favored in both.

As if 2020 wasn't insane enough, this Dolphins team is great in all the ways we always wanted it to be. Win or lose, the future looks incredibly bright.
 
Good discussion and the last comment about us being here to stay was music to my ears

I'm not gonna knock Murray for being disappointed with a lose
His reaction to the question about the game was utterly embarrassing!

Loved how Chris Simms was just shaking his head!

In my view that's just a punk attitude and someone who thinks their **** doesn't stink!

Beyond that --------------------------- classless!
 
Not sure why Kyler Murray would behave like that. He already has Tua's Heisman Trophy sitting on his mantle because Saban wouldn't let Tua play the 2nd half of those games in 2018. Then Tua went down to Miami and spanked his *** in the Orange Bowl for that and shook his hand afterwards.
 
he's a little b!tch baby?
 
Murray played well yesterday but he was also very lucky more than once.

Not saying he's a flash in the pan -- but his game doesn't look all that sustainable to me.

Tua played with incredible poise and as other have noted -- with polish that greatly exceeds

his 2nd NFL game. And one fact that's never been in dispute -- the kid is an absolute class act!

What a statesment game for the kid in only his 2nd start!
 
you should put a NSFW warning on this because my boner is impossible to hide after hearing the phrases -

“put a gold star on Miami, Flores and chris Grier because they’ve made the right calls almost every step of the way of the rebuild over 2 years” or something like that
 
Shut up.
 
Normally... when someone locks up like Kyler did during that interview, I feel sorry for them. It's tough to be put on the spot like that, but Murray seems to be SUCH a baby...

Is anyone else getting Can Newton vibes from this guy?
 
I'm getting Canned Dog **** with a side of douche.
 
