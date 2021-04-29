How much are we gonna pay Pitts

juniorseau55
Go Fins
I am looking for finheaven accountants. Please break his contract down. And also Micah Parsons contract.
Your Pittsty your lack of faith.Pitts : 0
someone else is going to pay him
What did the 4th/5th/6th overall pick get last year...add 10% and you'll get a ballpark figure.
The exact same amount as any player selected at pick #6.