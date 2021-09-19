 How much blame does Grier get for that OL? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How much blame does Grier get for that OL?

NBP81

NBP81

I mean... How long does he get way with it going foward?
 
Swollcolb

Swollcolb

I mean when you don’t even run the ball at all this is what happens. You can’t be one dimensional in the NFL even if you have a good offensive line. Not making excuses cause the OL is trash, but it’s a combination of factors
 
Vol&dolfan

Vol&dolfan

Well Sewell was there at six. Or if he didn't want to trade up after the trade with San Fan Slater was there at 12.
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

boringfin said:
i brought this up last season. I think flo and Grier at joined at the hip so my guess is Flores won't be willing to pull the plug
I think you are right about that. It will ultimately keep us from going anywhere. Yeah Grier has made some nice trades but his inability to draft above average players, especially in the early rounds should cost him his job. That, and his inability to build a good O line which has been the goal EVERY off season.
 
Dolphins81

The only pick in the last 2 drafts that is good is Waddle! Every other pick is garbage.
 
NBP81

NBP81

This is unaceptable... There is no other position group in which they put more assets than OL in the past 5 years. Who's accountable?
 
J. David Wannyheimer

J. David Wannyheimer

EasyRider said:
Dude, this is it, at least for the rest of the year. Welcome to purgatory
Agreed. See how it plays out. If it continues to play out the way we all believe it will play out, then you assess the GM's culpability in this mess.

Given how long Grier has been in the Dolphins personnel and how long the Dolphins' OL issues have persisted, I think perhaps some accountability is in order here.
 
