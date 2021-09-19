How much blame does Grier get for that OL?

i brought this up last season. I think flo and Grier at joined at the hip so my guess is Flores won't be willing to pull the plugI mean... How long does he get way with it going foward?i
i brought this up last season. I think flo and Grier at joined at the hip so my guess is Flores won't be willing to pull the plug
Dude, this is it, at least for the rest of the year. Welcome to purgatoryI mean... How long does he get way with it going foward?
Grier gets all the blame. He is horrible.
Dude, this is it, at least for the rest of the year. Welcome to purgatory