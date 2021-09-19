How much blame does Grier get for that OL?

boringfin said: i brought this up last season. I think flo and Grier at joined at the hip so my guess is Flores won't be willing to pull the plug Click to expand...

I think you are right about that. It will ultimately keep us from going anywhere. Yeah Grier has made some nice trades but his inability to draft above average players, especially in the early rounds should cost him his job. That, and his inability to build a good O line which has been the goal EVERY off season.