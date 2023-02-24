How much did each QB in the NFL benefit from YAC?

mrbunglez
Gator don't play no sh!t!
What I find weird is… isn’t this offense supposed to be designed around YAC?
hope so. teams like SD adjusted so hopefully McD does tooMcDaniel will adjust when the defenses adjust to take away the deep middle of the field. Miami will start to exploit Waddle and Hill’s yac ability with the adjustment.