How much did each QB in the NFL benefit from YAC?

ANUFan

ANUFan

SeasonsMusic said:
What I find weird is… isn’t this offense supposed to be designed around YAC?
I think because we go down the field more we have less opportuity for YAC. Whereas team that dump off more have more opportunity for YAC...
 
R

rickd13

McDaniel will adjust when the defenses adjust to take away the deep middle of the field. Miami will start to exploit Waddle and Hill’s yac ability with the adjustment.
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

Tank for Tua Apologist
Julian Castro 2020 Race GIF
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

rickd13 said:
McDaniel will adjust when the defenses adjust to take away the deep middle of the field. Miami will start to exploit Waddle and Hill’s yac ability with the adjustment.
Why didn't he adjust like that towards the end of last season when teams started taking away alot of our downfield stuff?
 
T

tommyp

rickd13 said:
McDaniel will adjust when the defenses adjust to take away the deep middle of the field. Miami will start to exploit Waddle and Hill’s yac ability with the adjustment.
hope so. teams like SD adjusted so hopefully McD does too
 
Miami151

Miami151

Trying to make sense of this weird stat since Tua led the league in average depth of target at 8.9 yard per attempt. If he threw the majority of his passes to Gesicki, I get it.
 
phinzfan21

phinzfan21

Imagine that. And the first half of the season so many talking heads would try to discredit Tua's performances with "yeah but he gets all that YAC from Hill and Waddle."
 
