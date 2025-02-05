How Much Does Ross Trust Grier and McDaniel in 2025? Free Agency May Tell Us.

This rambling mess started in the "Salary Cap" thread, but the more I wrote, the more it strayed off track, so I just decided to start a new thread.



What I found most interesting about the public statement Steven Ross made earlier this year regarding his supporting Grier and McDaniel isn't the statement itself. It's that he realized it needed to be clarified. It makes me think that he's very aware of failed expectations. The wording is also particularly interesting (to me). Here's the quote:



“As we now look towards 2025, our football operation will continue to be led by Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel with my full support. Their positive working relationship is an asset to the Dolphins, and I believe in the value of stability. However, continuity in leadership is not to be confused with an acceptance that the status quo is good enough. We will take a hard look at where we have fallen short and make the necessary changes to deliver our ultimate goal of building and sustaining a winning team that competes for championships.”



The specific words of note to me are "towards 2025" and everything that follows "However." I believe that this might mean Grier and McDaniel no longer have carte blanche to do whatever they want with the roster. How 2025 Free Agency goes may very well give a hint toward that.



For the TL;DR crowd, skip down to the orange bolded line:



The 2025 salary cap isn’t meaningless, as some will tell you, but it sure as hell means that they can’t play in the FA sandbox without messing up the future. What concerns me isn’t 2025. Without a lot of contract restructuring, there’s just not a feasible way to create a lot of cap room in 2025.



Remember, a team can only designate two cuts as post 6/1 per year, so they can't kick the can down the road too far that way.



Here’s what I came up with, and what it means for free agency:



- Designate Armstead and Chubb as post 6/1 cuts.

- Trade Hill after 6/1. For, honestly, as much as they can get.

- Cut Ingold, Smythe, Mostert, Cam Smith, and Channing Tindall.



I’m not going farther than that with the cap, because the remaining players don’t cost much more than replacement money. Example: Cutting Julian Hill (which I support) saves just over a million, but the NFL minimum salary in 2025 is around the same, depending on years of service. So every player they cut is a player they have to replace for around the same salary. It saves no cap.



The above moves get the team to about $47mm of available cap space in 2025. HOWEVER, only about $32mm of it is available before 6/1.



It’s going to cost Miami about $7mm to sign their draft class.



With the cuts shown, Miami has 41 players under contract, and that number includes practice squad players. Let’s say that Miami plans to sign one solid, experienced guard, one DT, and one safety in free agency (or whichever positions you might prefer - do the math yourself that way if you like). That means there’s a *minimum* of $9-10mm required just to fill the rest of the roster with JAGs/vet minimums...then fill the rest in the draft or after 6/1.



So, Miami has about $15mm to spend in March for three impactful free agents in 2025 money. Now, can the Dolphins be structured and put into a position to succeed with $15mm of 2025 money for those three spots (and the subsequent money after 6/1)?



Of course. Numerous solid, experienced guards will be on the market in Free Agency. Kevin Zeitler, Dalton Risner, etc. They’re seasoned (read: Older) and wouldn’t break the bank - probably about $4-5mm. The same can be said for DTs and, honestly, a few other holes in the roster.



While I do not believe the team will be successful in 2025 as long as McDaniel is calling the plays on offense, the team can be put in a position to succeed from a roster point of view with the resources at hand. What concerns me is that the 2025 salary cap doesn’t stop Grier and McDaniel from signing players to contracts with very little cap hit in 2025 but with big amounts due down the road.



What I did with the cuts/trade above gives room in 2025 and cuts into 2026 a bit, but still leaves the team with the opportunity to reboot completely. What's concerning is that Miami can sign free agents all day long with very little impact on 2025 and 2026, but with huge hits in 2027 and beyond with bonuses and void years.



The thing is, Grier and McDaniel can't sign free agents to those sorts of contracts without Ross signing off on them. Despite some of the bonkers theories on here that Ross is experiencing elder abuse at the hands of Grier and McDaniel, he's shown that he still has plenty of mental acuity. He's clearly aware that the team fell short of expectations this past year, and he very well might have told Grier and McDaniel, "You made your bed, now you lie in it...and you have one year to fix it with what you have available."



I think we'll get a big hint in about six weeks.