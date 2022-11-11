How much has McDaniel influenced the defense?

So we know we haven't been running the amoeba or the 0 blitz or heavy pass-rushing packages the way we used to because they proved ineffective early in the season against Lamar and Allen plus Jones's unavailability and Brandon's season ending injury.



We know we keep playing everybody off the LOS and missing tackles. Now, everybody talking about Boyer and how we should bring Fangio. Do you guys know what Fangio runs?



Fangio runs what's called the Fangio 6 which is what the niners run. It involves playing 6 guys off the LOS with a 4 deep shell and 2 intermediate zones with 2 LBs/1 LB+1NB playing off and only 4/5 pass rushers with a spy once in a while.



That's exactly what we are running.



We/Boyer/personnel/preparation just aren't very good at it yet though.



If we can get Al-Shaahir in FA to replace Roberts and lower Baker's and Riley's snap count that would definitely go a long way towards transitioning.



IMO we practiced Flores's/Boyer's/BB's D in the offseason and then McDaniel chimed in and asked Boyer to run the Fangio 6. That's why the D looks weird.