Matt Patricia was a complete obliteration at OC. I just don't know what Belichek was thinking there. O'Brian is a prove commodity as an OC. He is a lot like Gailey. He'll utilize all of his weapons and be dedicated to running the football. If rumors are true, of New England looking to draft Bijan Robinson or Gibbs and then take Washington as well. Look out.



Patricia wouldn't know how to call a call girl let alone call offense. O'Brian is a different story.