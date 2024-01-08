How Much More...

Basically none.
A short handed defense gave tua everything he needed. Turned allen over 3 times. Hell apple had a pick. Huge stop at the end of half to preserve a lead. Got off field to start the third quarter and only gave 14 pts.
Huge stop on 4th in the 4th to set the table for Tua to accomplish something and be somebody and start a legacy.
He proceeds to **** the bed, at home, for the division. Can't leave that game feeling good about his killer instinct (doesn't exist).
He can't be handed or gift wrapped a more perfect opportunity. Can't perform when it matters most.