 How Much More... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How Much More...

One more game, plus one more season, and then until Grier pulls the plug. Then they will all be like sure we knew it all along what should be done. They are company men.
 
I can't defend him or McDaniel anymore. Biggest game of the year after getting completely embarrassed last week and they both crapped the bed. Tyreek came up small as well. The entire offense should be ashamed of themselves.
 
Basically none.

A short handed defense gave tua everything he needed. Turned allen over 3 times. Hell apple had a pick. Huge stop at the end of half to preserve a lead. Got off field to start the third quarter and only gave 14 pts.

Huge stop on 4th in the 4th to set the table for Tua to accomplish something and be somebody and start a legacy.

He proceeds to **** the bed, at home, for the division. Can't leave that game feeling good about his killer instinct (doesn't exist).

He can't be handed or gift wrapped a more perfect opportunity. Can't perform when it matters most.
 
joenhre said:
I can't defend him or McDaniel anymore. Biggest game of the year after getting completely embarrassed last week and they both crapped the bed. Tyreek came up small as well. The entire offense should be ashamed of themselves.
Click to expand...
Yeah not sure what to think about reek and his big time drops in big time games
 
tggeorge said:
Basically none.

A short handed defense gave tua everything he needed. Turned allen over 3 times. Hell apple had a pick. Huge stop at the end of half to preserve a lead. Got off field to start the third quarter and only gave 14 pts.

Huge stop on 4th in the 4th to set the table for Tua to accomplish something and be somebody and start a legacy.

He proceeds to **** the bed, at home, for the division. Can't leave that game feeling good about his killer instinct (doesn't exist).

He can't be handed or gift wrapped a more perfect opportunity. Can't perform when it matters most.
Click to expand...
Michael Richards Yes GIF
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom