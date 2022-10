Tua will miss 2 games max, IMO.



McDaniel will adjust the plays to what Teddy does best and we’ll win both upcoming games without Tua. He’ll come back and help us win against the Steelers at home Sunday night. Assuming he stays healthy after that we should win 7 of the next 10 games for a record of 13-4…



If Tua doesn’t come back, I think we go 10-7, maybe 11-6.