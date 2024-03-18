How much of a loss is Wilkins, really?

-81- McMichael
Your comparison to Suh is spot onWonder if any of the brass over at the Raiders considered how little another big time DT provided when paid the big bucks with his new team.
Woops! Fixed the title but can't fix the rest for some reason. Don't know how I missed that. Sorry everyone.C'mon! At least spell Wilkins right
True. However, he was also a "bull in a china shop". He was a big guy who either was immature, didn't think, or couldn't control himself at times. Jumping on teammates to celebrate a big play was not very smart... just ask Preston Williams. I remember that locker room video after a win where he chest-bumped Ross; that was dumb. I'm really surprised that he hasn't hurt more teammates. That violent physicality should be used just on opponents, not on your own guys.Wilkins was not only one of the best defensive tackles in the entire league, he was also a team leader. To me he was the heart of the defense and a player who gave 100% on every play.
While he was certainly excitable when the team made a big play or scored a TD. The reality is the incident with Williams happened several years ago. I don’t know of another player he injured a teammate celebrating a play by the Dolphins.True. However, he was also a "bull in a china shop". He was a big guy who either was immature, didn't think, or couldn't control himself at times. Jumping on teammates to celebrate a big play was not very smart... just ask Preston Williams. I remember that locker room video after a win where he chest-bumped Ross; that was dumb. I'm really surprised that he hasn't hurt more teammates. That violent physicality should be used just on opponents, not on your own guys.