How much of a loss is Wilkins, really?

How much of a loss is Wilkens, really?

Wonder if any of the brass over at the Raiders considered how little another big time DT provided when paid the big bucks with his new team.

Ndamukong Suh
 

I went with

Paying him would have crippled the team - addition through subtraction.​


Can you imagine the scrubs we'd have to sign to fill the holes that Wilkins' salary allocation would have left in this team? Couple that with what appears to be the Raven model of heavy d-line rotation, letting him walk was the only way to go. He'll be missed, certainly, but moving in a different direction had to be done.
 
Hard to say how big of a loss it will be. Maybe somewhere between a huge loss and a loss, but not insurmountable.

My hope is that Miami can add a high draft pick with a lot if potential. Or add elsewhere on the defensive to help make up for the loss.

Lots of bodies at the position and should be some great camp battles.

Let's give it time and see how it plays out.
 
Wilkins was not only one of the best defensive tackles in the entire league, he was also a team leader. To me he was the heart of the defense and a player who gave 100% on every play.

That being stated, I fully understand why Grier did not want to pay him the type money he received from the Raiders. Depending on who eventually replaces him at DT will determine how much he is missed on the defensive line.

I wish him nothing but the best in Las Vegas and I’m happy he got the money he wanted. Yet he is no longer a Miami Dolphin and Weaver just needs to find a player or players to step in and fill the shoes of Wilkins.
 
I didn’t particularly like any of the choices. Mainly because I didn’t agree with the “addition by subtraction” part. Bottom line, I just can’t find any way to justify paying him $27.5m per year. It’s a loss any time that you lose a good player, though. And Wilkins is a good player. I don’t see him as a game-changing player, though. You pay game-changers $25m+.

No one would confuse Wilkins with prime Aaron Donald.
 
True. However, he was also a "bull in a china shop". He was a big guy who either was immature, didn't think, or couldn't control himself at times. Jumping on teammates to celebrate a big play was not very smart... just ask Preston Williams. I remember that locker room video after a win where he chest-bumped Ross; that was dumb. I'm really surprised that he hasn't hurt more teammates. That violent physicality should be used just on opponents, not on your own guys.
 
He is a big loss due to the fact that Miami does not have much at DT to replace him with.

He is also a loss for his intangible contributions as he a very good locker room guy.

But he was a borderline Pro Bowl player for one of his five seasons and the money he got could not be justified.
 
How do we know he was a team leader? I mean to me, he seemed more of the type the leaders had to keep in check after making a play. He always seemed a little aloof to me. Really good player, but very immature sometimes, and it cost us a few times and probably ended a guys career.
 
While he was certainly excitable when the team made a big play or scored a TD. The reality is the incident with Williams happened several years ago. I don’t know of another player he injured a teammate celebrating a play by the Dolphins.

If Ross can do the Waddle dance after a catch by Waddle. I see no issue with him exchanging chest-bumps with Wilkins. I’m sure Ross enjoyed it.
 
Options 2 and 3 are not mutually exclusive.

If Miami was to run Fangio's defense again in 2024, I believe the loss would be felt more than what they're switching to under Weaver. I think the scheme change will minimize the impact of Wilkins' absence.
 
