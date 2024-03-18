How much of a loss is Wilkins, really?

Wilkins was not only one of the best defensive tackles in the entire league, he was also a team leader. To me he was the heart of the defense and a player who gave 100% on every play.



That being stated, I fully understand why Grier did not want to pay him the type money he received from the Raiders. Depending on who eventually replaces him at DT will determine how much he is missed on the defensive line.



I wish him nothing but the best in Las Vegas and I’m happy he got the money he wanted. Yet he is no longer a Miami Dolphin and Weaver just needs to find a player or players to step in and fill the shoes of Wilkins.