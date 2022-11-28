How much trouble is our oline in?

multistage
Obviously Armstead is out for a bit. I also heard Jackson got banged up as well. Is this so? Where I live there is minimal (at best) coverage on the Dolphins.
Considering our next opponent I am pretty concerned. SF is mean on D.
McD knows the SF system and will take steps, but is there a prayer we have anybody that can play LT and not get Tua killed?
