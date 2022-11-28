 How much trouble is our oline in? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How much trouble is our oline in?

Obviously Armstead is out for a bit. I also heard Jackson got banged up as well. Is this so? Where I live there is minimal (at best) coverage on the Dolphins.

Considering our next opponent I am pretty concerned. SF is mean on D.

McD knows the SF system and will take steps, but is there a prayer we have anybody that can play LT and not get Tua killed?
 
Armstead only has a strain, thank God. Hopefully he won't be out long, if at all.
 
Good news the 49ers weakest link is their front 4. Oh boy, we have some work ahead of us.
Little will start at Left tackle. Shell will move back to right. Depth from there.....?
 
AJDUHEJETKILLER said:
Good news the 49ers weakest link is their front 4. Oh boy, we have some work ahead of us.
Little will start at Left tackle. Shell will move back to right. Depth from there.....?
Perhaps we bring back that Brazilian jujitsu guy
 
