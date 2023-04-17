 How Much Will Dolphins D Improve over 2022 With Fangio? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How Much Will Dolphins D Improve over 2022 With Fangio?

Dolphins overall D for 2022 was a respectable # 16. We were an impressive #4 vs the run and #4 in pass rush. However we were very bad in tackling at #25 and worse in coverage at #31. Miami was also very bad in points allowed at #24 giving up 24 PPG.

Fangio will be making changes and we will have new starters in Ramsey and Long. Adjusting takes at least 4-6 weeks and the schedule for those weeks will make a difference. The addition of a RB could as well for time of possession.

All of the above considered I believe we can improve to around #10 overall and in points allowed. I think this is realistic if reasonably healthy.
 
One thing this defense really needs to get better at is getting off the field on 3rd down and com ing up with turnovers.......giving our offense a couple of more possessions per game would be huge.
 
How did we rank in terms of injuries, bet you it was number 1. It was a mash unit in the secondary.
 
Lead the league in forced turnovers; give the O more possessions and shorter fields.
 
I am hoping that X returns to his norm by being put into more zone coverages and the use of disguises. By putting Jalen opposite of him, it should also relieve some burden off of him. With Jalen in the fold, and a return to form by X, the secondary can be immeasurably better.

Even with Long, I’d be ecstatic if we could add another impact LB like Campbell or Sanders. Both bring chess piece aspects where they can be versatile. I also think Gink could be moved around more than we saw in Boyer’s unimaginative defense. I don’t think he will be just coming off the edge.
 
Also, hopefully the offense will help: 2nd year in the system now, this should lead to more points. Even another 3-6 points per game would take some pressure off the defense while they learn and adjust early on.
If the team can have a 3+ gain in points per game and even just a -3 in points allowed, that's a 6 point swing; hopefully that will be huge.
 
