How Much Will Dolphins D Improve over 2022 With Fangio?

Dolphins overall D for 2022 was a respectable # 16. We were an impressive #4 vs the run and #4 in pass rush. However we were very bad in tackling at #25 and worse in coverage at #31. Miami was also very bad in points allowed at #24 giving up 24 PPG.



Fangio will be making changes and we will have new starters in Ramsey and Long. Adjusting takes at least 4-6 weeks and the schedule for those weeks will make a difference. The addition of a RB could as well for time of possession.



All of the above considered I believe we can improve to around #10 overall and in points allowed. I think this is realistic if reasonably healthy.