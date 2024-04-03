How one motion play swept through the NFL in 2023: ‘Everybody is copying it’

Mike13
I am a golden god
- Joined
- Apr 27, 2005
- Messages
- 25,032
- Reaction score
- 4,100
- Age
- 36
- Location
- Miami, FL
t didn’t take longer than a week or two for the idea to proliferate across the league.
Early in the second quarter of their Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel called a short out motion to set up a 28-yard catch for receiver Tyreek Hill.
The motion element of the play was new to many, a truncated version of a longer-developing pre-snap jet motion that features a player running behind and across the formation before he bursts upfield at the snap. This short motion sent Hill outward — not inside or across — after a signal from the quarterback. He then turned to run vertically at the snap of the ball instead of having to first get across the formation, sprinting about 15 yards downfield before breaking inward for the catch in the middle of the field.
Source.