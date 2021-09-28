How One Play Can Change an Entire Narrative

Like last year, ultimately I think we were outplayed. But getting outplayed has never stopped teams from winning games. That was our situation on Sunday. We fought hard and the refs choked on the most obvious call in OT because its not fashionable to call obvious PI's in OT, even if they are blatent.



But lets make one thing clear . . . the defender made 0 attempt to play the ball. His only move was to stop Will Fuller from fully getting his arms out to make the catch, he got their early and stopped the touchdown catch by making contact before the ball got there. That is textbook PI and the ref had a front row view of it.



I won't just put us in the endzone tho lol, but it should of been first and goal at the 1. And u are right, the narrative, while not all roses, would definitely be quite different.