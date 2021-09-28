 How One Play Can Change an Entire Narrative | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How One Play Can Change an Entire Narrative

SF Dolphin Fan

The ref throws the flag on the Fuller play. Miami scores to win it.

Now, Fuller doesn't look rusty. His speed was a game changer, even though he didn't make the catch.

The offensive line came through in the clutch, despite obvious struggles.

At 2-1, the Dolphins are tied for first with Buffalo rather than facing a must win game so early in the season.

Whether or not you think that was PI or not, I really think that should be a play that can be reviewed.

Every fan base probably feels like the officials cost them a game here or there. At least if it can be reviewed, you've got another set of eyes looking at it.

It also takes the onus away from game officials who might be reluctant to throw a flag in situations like that.
 
Birdmond

I like it. But the play that changed everything for me was the safety. I’m now questioning everything after the dumbest play call in the history of sports. What if that never happened? I’d be more fun to be around this week. That’s for sure.
 
Kdawg954

Kdawg954

Like last year, ultimately I think we were outplayed. But getting outplayed has never stopped teams from winning games. That was our situation on Sunday. We fought hard and the refs choked on the most obvious call in OT because its not fashionable to call obvious PI's in OT, even if they are blatent.

But lets make one thing clear . . . the defender made 0 attempt to play the ball. His only move was to stop Will Fuller from fully getting his arms out to make the catch, he got their early and stopped the touchdown catch by making contact before the ball got there. That is textbook PI and the ref had a front row view of it.

I won't just put us in the endzone tho lol, but it should of been first and goal at the 1. And u are right, the narrative, while not all roses, would definitely be quite different.
 
Dolphins81

Dolphins81

SF Dolphin Fan said:
The ref throws the flag on the Fuller play. Miami scores to win it.

Now, Fuller doesn't look rusty. His speed was a game changer, even though he didn't make the catch.

The offensive line came through in the clutch, despite obvious struggles.

At 2-1, the Dolphins are tied for first with Buffalo rather than facing a must win game so early in the season.

Whether or not you think that was PI or not, I really think that should be a play that can be reviewed.

Every fan base probably feels like the officials cost them a game here or there. At least if it can be reviewed, you've got another set of eyes looking at it.

It also takes the onus away from game officials who might be reluctant to throw a flag in situations like that.
2-1 we wouldn’t be tied, they would still be in front of us.
 
AvogadrosNumber

When you give away 2 points and possession with that safety call, you've told the entire stadium and refs who you are. We got the Hollins call and needed 4 downs to get into the end zone. We had 3rd and 3 in OT and called a stupid shovel pass and our gutless coach played for the tie instead of going for it on 4th and 2.
 
mrhankey81701

mrhankey81701

While the narrative would be different I don't think it would change drastically. A thrown flag in that situation doesn't change the fact that we went 7 quarters and had 1 scoring drive in that time frame. We're averaging 5 YPA through the air. 2018 Dolphins started out 3-0 but they looked ugly doing it, and that year fell apart quickly thereafter. Offense is just an absolute train wreck right now.
 
Kdawg954

Kdawg954

AvogadrosNumber said:
When you give away 2 points and possession with that safety call, you've told the entire stadium and refs who you are. We got the Hollins call and needed 4 downs to get into the end zone. We had 3rd and 3 in OT and called a stupid shovel pass and our gutless coach played for the tie instead of going for it on 4th and 2.
Gutless lol . . . its one thing to be upset about things, but lets not be hysterical. Flo has pulled more trick **** and go for it out of his bag in 35 games than some coaches have in a 15 year career.
 
lynx

lynx

Birdmond said:
I like it. But the play that changed everything for me was the safety. I’m now questioning everything after the dumbest play call in the history of sports. What if that never happened? I’d be more fun to be around this week. That’s for sure.
1632856431016.png
 
PHINSfan

PHINSfan

Agree.... That one play probably would have given us a win, but the game was still there for the taking. If they would have gone for it on the 4th down instead of kicking the field goal who know? maybe we still could have won the game.
 
GhostArmOfMarino

I don't see an overly negative narrative about the Vegas game. Obviously the ones upset always scream loudest, thats human nature, but most of us seem to have taken it in stride and while some are still on the ledge after Buffalo, Vegas at least made some put a safety harness on instead of just jumping.

Beat the Colts and you'll see a lot more optimism.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

I was actually reassured by the Raiders game. Honestly, I thought we'd lose by a couple of scores, and the fact that we hung in there after getting behind showed me that we are still a tough... if developing team.

My original take on the year was that we'd fight for a WC berth and depending on injuries, we might not make it... so I have not changed my mind yet, although losing does hurt.

...and as to the premise of the thread, absolutely true. This game was so close that several plays could have flipped the game to us, and if we had won... without Tua and vs. a very good team, it would have been a huge boost.
 
GhostArmOfMarino

Feverdream said:
I was actually reassured by the Raiders game. Honestly, I thought we'd lose by a couple of scores, and the fact that we hung in there after getting behind showed me that we are still a tough... if developing team.

My original take on the year was that we'd fight for a WC berth and depending on injuries, we might not make it... so I have not changed my mind yet, although losing does hurt.

...and as to the premise of the thread, absolutely true. This game was so close that several plays could have flipped the game to us, and if we had won... without Tua and vs. a very good team, it would have been a huge boost.
I think it still is a huge boost.

We outplayed them to start the game and despite losing in OT we really did outplay them in the 4th as well, and id say relatively even in OT.

So a game against a good team where you started and finished well but lost, motivation to clean up the middle portion in my eyes.
 
