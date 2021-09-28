How One Play Can Change an Entire Narrative

SF Dolphin Fan
The ref throws the flag on the Fuller play. Miami scores to win it.
Now, Fuller doesn't look rusty. His speed was a game changer, even though he didn't make the catch.
The offensive line came through in the clutch, despite obvious struggles.
At 2-1, the Dolphins are tied for first with Buffalo rather than facing a must win game so early in the season.
Whether or not you think that was PI or not, I really think that should be a play that can be reviewed.
Every fan base probably feels like the officials cost them a game here or there. At least if it can be reviewed, you've got another set of eyes looking at it.
It also takes the onus away from game officials who might be reluctant to throw a flag in situations like that.
