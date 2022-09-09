 How Patriots might cover Hill. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How Patriots might cover Hill.

Bill Belichick Yes GIF by New England Patriots


He's got something up his sleeve.
 
There's nothing they can do to save themselves. Same goes for Buffalo. They don't have the speed at Safety to run with our guys, so I expect both teams to go heavy pass rush and test Eich and Ajax from start to finish and reduce our pocket time.
 
Waddle on the other side makes it all but impossible to bracket cover Hill.
 
