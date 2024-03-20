How Physical Are the Dolphins Right Now?

Dolph N.Fan
The one thing keeping Miami from truly being elite is physicality. All of their losses last year they were clearly the less physical team. Yes Miami lost significant talent, But I would argue none of those players were real physical or tenacious. So based on Miami's roster right now, on a scale of 1-10 with 1 being extremely finesse and 10 being extremely physical, how physical are the Dolphins, and are they currently more physical than last year's roster?