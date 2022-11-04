How presnap misdirection is letting Tua thread tight windows in the middle of the field.

DrMultimedia said: I still remember that first pass they described in that video. The D was so confused by the play that Fins had three receivers that were really wide open. Great play design. Click to expand...

That's where McDaniel is making his biggest impact IMO. I also think the team is matching his personality and playing confident and loose.In the second half, I want to see improvement in some aspects though. Specifically, getting plays in a little faster, clock management and eliminating dumb penalties. I think that's mostly on the coaching staff.If McDaniel gets better at those details, that just increases Miami's chances against the best teams.