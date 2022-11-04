How presnap misdirection is letting Tua thread tight windows in the middle of the field.

I still remember that first pass they described in that video. The D was so confused by the play that Fins had three receivers that were really wide open. Great play design.
That's where McDaniel is making his biggest impact IMO. I also think the team is matching his personality and playing confident and loose.
In the second half, I want to see improvement in some aspects though. Specifically, getting plays in a little faster, clock management and eliminating dumb penalties. I think that's mostly on the coaching staff.
If McDaniel gets better at those details, that just increases Miami's chances against the best teams.