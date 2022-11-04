 How presnap misdirection is letting Tua thread tight windows in the middle of the field. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How presnap misdirection is letting Tua thread tight windows in the middle of the field.

I still remember that first pass they described in that video. The D was so confused by the play that Fins had three receivers that were really wide open. Great play design.
 
That's where McDaniel is making his biggest impact IMO. I also think the team is matching his personality and playing confident and loose.

In the second half, I want to see improvement in some aspects though. Specifically, getting plays in a little faster, clock management and eliminating dumb penalties. I think that's mostly on the coaching staff.

If McDaniel gets better at those details, that just increases Miami's chances against the best teams.
 
These NFL defenses are too smart and too atheletic to show them one look and just snap the ball.

You gotta create as much "little" advantages as you can and using these shifts to get even the smallest leverage is enough to have an edge in the NFL.

Absolutely crazy stuff!
 
