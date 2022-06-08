 How QB's perform when facing perfectly covered plays vs non-perfectly covered plays | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How QB's perform when facing perfectly covered plays vs non-perfectly covered plays

This is pretty interesting. Tua performs very well (4th best) when plays are perfectly covered. I would imagine this speaks to how good his accuracy is and his ability to move around in the pocket to extend plays. However, he performs very poorly (5th worst) when plays are not perfectly covered. Does anybody have any insight on why this could be? Initially it feels like the QB's that are better on that axis have good offensive systems where guys get open more. I'd love to hear some opinions on this. Also, I'll include the breakdown of how they perform when pressured and without pressure.

 
My theory/WAG as to why Tua would perform worse on poorly covered plays comes down to the skill positions. Lets say you have a coverage breakdown and Tua throws a 5 yard pass to a wide open Gaskin. Gaskin ends up gaining 10 yards. Mahomes sees a coverage breakdown and throws a 5 yard pass to Hill who ends up taking it to the house. Both QBs did the same thing, but the EPA for Mahomes was much better.
 
My uneducated guess would be he can more easily see what's going on in the perfectly covered plays, whereas there is some gray area or subterfuge going on that effects his ability to decipher the not perfectly covered plays.
 
