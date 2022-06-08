How QB's perform when facing perfectly covered plays vs non-perfectly covered plays





This is pretty interesting. Tua performs very well (4th best) when plays are perfectly covered. I would imagine this speaks to how good his accuracy is and his ability to move around in the pocket to extend plays. However, he performs very poorly (5th worst) when plays are not perfectly covered. Does anybody have any insight on why this could be? Initially it feels like the QB's that are better on that axis have good offensive systems where guys get open more. I'd love to hear some opinions on this. Also, I'll include the breakdown of how they perform when pressured and without pressure.



