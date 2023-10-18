 How Ridiculous Tyreek Is: | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How Ridiculous Tyreek Is:

Did we unlock GIGA-TYREEK? I know he was a freak in KC. But he’s leveled up since coming to Miami.
 
Not only in production but also in intangibles like work ethic, confidence, etc. Tyreek brings so much to the table! We have had some good ones like Ricky, Cam Wake, etc, but would you say Tyreek is the best trade/ FA signing the Dolphins have ever made?
 
Beach Bum said:
second to trading for the Don, probably!
 
